Northampton Town player ratings from EFL Trophy defeat against MK Dons

Cobblers signed off their EFL Trophy campaign with defeat to MK Dons on Tuesday.
Manny Monthé and Tyreece Simpson scored for the Cobblers but Dawson Denvoy’s excellent late winner gave Dons the spoils. Here are our player ratings...
1. Max Thompson
Came off his line well in the first half before being beaten by two good finishes and a deflection in the second... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
Strolled through the first half but Waller seemed to be his man when MK Dons levelled and then Burns snuck between him and Lintott for the second... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jon Guthrie
Great to see the skipper back after seven weeks out and he got a useful 34 minutes in the legs before he was replaced in a pre-planned substitution... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Manny Monthé
Good header to give Cobblers a first half lead and he largely had the measure of the Dons attack, albeit he didn't do enough to stop Dennis from setting up Burns... 7 Photo: Pete Norton