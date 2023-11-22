News you can trust since 1931
Tyreece Simpson grabs the ball after levelling from the penalty spot, only for MK Dons to go and score the winner two minutes later.Tyreece Simpson grabs the ball after levelling from the penalty spot, only for MK Dons to go and score the winner two minutes later.
Northampton Town player ratings from EFL Trophy defeat against MK Dons

Cobblers signed off their EFL Trophy campaign with defeat to MK Dons on Tuesday.
By James Heneghan
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 09:42 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 10:01 GMT

Manny Monthé and Tyreece Simpson scored for the Cobblers but Dawson Denvoy’s excellent late winner gave Dons the spoils. Here are our player ratings...

1. Max Thompson

2. Akin Odimayo

3. Jon Guthrie

4. Manny Monthé

