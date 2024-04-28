Herbie Kane scored for Barnsley but Appéré’s late heroics took Town to the 60-point mark. Here are our player ratings from Oakwell...
1. Lee Burge
Should have got his body behind Kane's powerful but saveable shot and was lucky not to be punished when his pass to Willis came up short... 5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Jordan Willis
First start for nearly two months and he had an excellent game at the back. Also played one terrific long pass that released Bowie away for a good chance... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jon Guthrie
Strolled through the first half before a busier second. Involved at both ends, clearing off the line from McAtee to keep Cobblers in the game before assisting Appéré's stoppage-time leveller... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Sam Sherring
He did just about enough to deny Cole a clear sight of goal late in the first half and generally Town's defence gave little away in a game of few chances... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
