Louis Appéré leads the celebrations after scoring a stoppage-time equaliser against Barnsley on Saturday. Pictures: Pete NortonLouis Appéré leads the celebrations after scoring a stoppage-time equaliser against Barnsley on Saturday. Pictures: Pete Norton
Louis Appéré leads the celebrations after scoring a stoppage-time equaliser against Barnsley on Saturday. Pictures: Pete Norton

Northampton Town player ratings from dramatic final League One game against Barnsley

Cobblers reached the 60-point mark in League One for only the second time this century after Louis Appéré’s stoppage-time goal grabbed a point in Saturday’s final game of the season against Barnsley.
By James Heneghan
Published 28th Apr 2024, 09:50 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2024, 09:50 BST

Herbie Kane scored for Barnsley but Appéré’s late heroics took Town to the 60-point mark. Here are our player ratings from Oakwell...

Should have got his body behind Kane's powerful but saveable shot and was lucky not to be punished when his pass to Willis came up short... 5

1. Lee Burge

Should have got his body behind Kane's powerful but saveable shot and was lucky not to be punished when his pass to Willis came up short... 5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
First start for nearly two months and he had an excellent game at the back. Also played one terrific long pass that released Bowie away for a good chance... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN

2. Jordan Willis

First start for nearly two months and he had an excellent game at the back. Also played one terrific long pass that released Bowie away for a good chance... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Strolled through the first half before a busier second. Involved at both ends, clearing off the line from McAtee to keep Cobblers in the game before assisting Appéré's stoppage-time leveller... 7.5

3. Jon Guthrie

Strolled through the first half before a busier second. Involved at both ends, clearing off the line from McAtee to keep Cobblers in the game before assisting Appéré's stoppage-time leveller... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
He did just about enough to deny Cole a clear sight of goal late in the first half and generally Town's defence gave little away in a game of few chances... 7

4. Sam Sherring

He did just about enough to deny Cole a clear sight of goal late in the first half and generally Town's defence gave little away in a game of few chances... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OneOakwell

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.