Cobblers notched their first win since returning to League One when they tasted sweet derby day success against rivals Peterborough United at Sixfields on Saturday.
Posh had the better chances but hit the target with only one of their 17 shots and they succumbed to a killer blow in the final minute of normal time when Mitch Pinnock’s audacious volley beat Nicholas Bilokapic. Here are our player ratings from a famous Cobblers victory, their first over Peterborough in 17 years...
1. Max Thompson
His first ever clean sheet at senior level and for all Peterborough's pretty approach play, they had only one shot on target and that was an easy save for Newcastle's young loanee. Fortunate early let-off when scuffing a pass but he did little else wrong... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
Very good against the talented Mason-Clark, particularly first half. Didn't give Posh a sniff down that side bar a couple of half chances after the break. Not the game to bomb forward but used possession well enough before being withdrawn... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Apart from one second half lapse he defended his box really well and needed to given the amount of times Posh got into dangerous positions at the start of both halves. Calm and composed next to the captain... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Back in the team and was the main reason for a first clean sheet of the campaign. Almost flawless at the back from minute one to minute 99. Positioned perfectly to make four or five crucial blocks inside his penalty box and completely snuffed out Clarke-Harris' threat. League One's top scorer from last season might not have a quieter game all season... 9 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton