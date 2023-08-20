4 . Jon Guthrie

Back in the team and was the main reason for a first clean sheet of the campaign. Almost flawless at the back from minute one to minute 99. Positioned perfectly to make four or five crucial blocks inside his penalty box and completely snuffed out Clarke-Harris' threat. League One's top scorer from last season might not have a quieter game all season... 9 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton