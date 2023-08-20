News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Mitch Pinnock kicks the corner flag in delight after scoring an 'outrageous' winning goal against Peterborough United at Sixfields. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Mitch Pinnock kicks the corner flag in delight after scoring an 'outrageous' winning goal against Peterborough United at Sixfields. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Mitch Pinnock kicks the corner flag in delight after scoring an 'outrageous' winning goal against Peterborough United at Sixfields. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Northampton Town player ratings from dramatic derby win over rivals Peterborough United

Cobblers notched their first win since returning to League One when they tasted sweet derby day success against rivals Peterborough United at Sixfields on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
Published 20th Aug 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 10:57 BST

Posh had the better chances but hit the target with only one of their 17 shots and they succumbed to a killer blow in the final minute of normal time when Mitch Pinnock’s audacious volley beat Nicholas Bilokapic. Here are our player ratings from a famous Cobblers victory, their first over Peterborough in 17 years...

His first ever clean sheet at senior level and for all Peterborough's pretty approach play, they had only one shot on target and that was an easy save for Newcastle's young loanee. Fortunate early let-off when scuffing a pass but he did little else wrong... 7

1. Max Thompson

His first ever clean sheet at senior level and for all Peterborough's pretty approach play, they had only one shot on target and that was an easy save for Newcastle's young loanee. Fortunate early let-off when scuffing a pass but he did little else wrong... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Very good against the talented Mason-Clark, particularly first half. Didn't give Posh a sniff down that side bar a couple of half chances after the break. Not the game to bomb forward but used possession well enough before being withdrawn... 8

2. Akin Odimayo

Very good against the talented Mason-Clark, particularly first half. Didn't give Posh a sniff down that side bar a couple of half chances after the break. Not the game to bomb forward but used possession well enough before being withdrawn... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Apart from one second half lapse he defended his box really well and needed to given the amount of times Posh got into dangerous positions at the start of both halves. Calm and composed next to the captain... 8

3. Sam Sherring

Apart from one second half lapse he defended his box really well and needed to given the amount of times Posh got into dangerous positions at the start of both halves. Calm and composed next to the captain... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Back in the team and was the main reason for a first clean sheet of the campaign. Almost flawless at the back from minute one to minute 99. Positioned perfectly to make four or five crucial blocks inside his penalty box and completely snuffed out Clarke-Harris' threat. League One's top scorer from last season might not have a quieter game all season... 9 CHRON STAR MAN

4. Jon Guthrie

Back in the team and was the main reason for a first clean sheet of the campaign. Almost flawless at the back from minute one to minute 99. Positioned perfectly to make four or five crucial blocks inside his penalty box and completely snuffed out Clarke-Harris' threat. League One's top scorer from last season might not have a quieter game all season... 9 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough UnitedCobblersLeague OneSixfieldsMitch Pinnock