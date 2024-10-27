Tariqe Fosu celebrates with his team-mates after sweetly firing Cobblers into the lead against CrawleyTariqe Fosu celebrates with his team-mates after sweetly firing Cobblers into the lead against Crawley
Tariqe Fosu celebrates with his team-mates after sweetly firing Cobblers into the lead against Crawley

Northampton Town player ratings from dominant League One victory over Crawley Town

By James Heneghan
Published 27th Oct 2024, 09:29 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2024, 09:56 BST
Tariqe Fosu and Mitch Pinnock were both on target with well-taken goals as Cobblers cruised to victory over Crawley Town at Sixfields on Saturday.

Fosu and Pinnock struck in either half while Jay Williams scored an own goal on his return. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Clean sheets in League One don't come much more straightforward than this. Survived one moment of danger but neither of Crawley's two shots on target were ever going to worry him... 7

1. Lee Burge

Clean sheets in League One don't come much more straightforward than this. Survived one moment of danger but neither of Crawley's two shots on target were ever going to worry him... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Atoned for the only slight error he made, blocking Flint's shot after a loose touch. Very steady otherwise with some good overlapping runs. Hopefully it was just fatigue that forced him off... 7.5

2. Akin Odimayo

Atoned for the only slight error he made, blocking Flint's shot after a loose touch. Very steady otherwise with some good overlapping runs. Hopefully it was just fatigue that forced him off... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Made light work of blunting Crawley's toothless attack. The visitors lacked the physicality to test Cobblers defensively and he never came under any sustained pressure... 7.5

3. Jack Baldwin

Made light work of blunting Crawley's toothless attack. The visitors lacked the physicality to test Cobblers defensively and he never came under any sustained pressure... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Had very little serious work to do as he strolled through the afternoon. Crawley had plenty of the ball but they lacked bite and peneration and played in front of Town rather through, over or around them... 7.5

4. Jon Guthrie

Had very little serious work to do as he strolled through the afternoon. Crawley had plenty of the ball but they lacked bite and peneration and played in front of Town rather through, over or around them... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OneCrawley TownMitch PinnockJay WilliamsSixfieldsCobblers
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice