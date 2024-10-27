Northampton Town player ratings from dominant League One victory over Crawley Town

Fosu and Pinnock struck in either half while Jay Williams scored an own goal on his return. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Clean sheets in League One don't come much more straightforward than this. Survived one moment of danger but neither of Crawley's two shots on target were ever going to worry him... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
Atoned for the only slight error he made, blocking Flint's shot after a loose touch. Very steady otherwise with some good overlapping runs. Hopefully it was just fatigue that forced him off... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jack Baldwin
Made light work of blunting Crawley's toothless attack. The visitors lacked the physicality to test Cobblers defensively and he never came under any sustained pressure... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Had very little serious work to do as he strolled through the afternoon. Crawley had plenty of the ball but they lacked bite and peneration and played in front of Town rather through, over or around them... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.