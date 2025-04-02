Northampton Town player ratings from dismal League One defeat to Rotherham United

The Millers lost 4-0 to Crawley on Saturday but were comfy winners thanks to goals from Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Sam Nombe. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Rotherham's victory would have been sewn up by the half-hour mark if not for his excellence between the posts. Anticipated smartly to keep out Odoffin early on and was at full stretch to tip Nombe's shot around the post, but ultimately he was let down by his team-mates... 7 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
2. TJ Eyoma
His misdirected header sent Nombe through on goal before Burge came to the rescue, albeit only temporarily as Rotherham scored from the subsequent corner. The back three hadn't previously played together and it very much showed. At no point did they look comfortable... 4.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Max Dyche
Often exposed as the middle centre-back with those around him failing to offer much protection. Found it tough going against Nombe but not the worst offender, though couldn't clear his lines properly when the visitors made it two... 5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Luke Mbete
Struggled too but at least had the excuse of this being his first start in six months. There were moments of promise, such as his excellent cross for Hoskins to go close, but overall there were too many mistakes and nowhere near enough quality... 4.5 Photo: Pete Norton
