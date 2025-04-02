Ben Perry contests for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town FC and Rotherham United FC at Sixfields on April 01, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Ben Perry contests for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town FC and Rotherham United FC at Sixfields on April 01, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Northampton Town player ratings from dismal League One defeat to Rotherham United

By James Heneghan
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 10:03 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 10:03 BST
Cobblers face a real scrap to remain in League One after slumping to a dismal 2-0 home defeat to previously out-of-form Rotherham United on Tuesday.

The Millers lost 4-0 to Crawley on Saturday but were comfy winners thanks to goals from Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Sam Nombe. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Rotherham's victory would have been sewn up by the half-hour mark if not for his excellence between the posts. Anticipated smartly to keep out Odoffin early on and was at full stretch to tip Nombe's shot around the post, but ultimately he was let down by his team-mates... 7 CHRON STAR MAN

His misdirected header sent Nombe through on goal before Burge came to the rescue, albeit only temporarily as Rotherham scored from the subsequent corner. The back three hadn't previously played together and it very much showed. At no point did they look comfortable... 4.5

Often exposed as the middle centre-back with those around him failing to offer much protection. Found it tough going against Nombe but not the worst offender, though couldn't clear his lines properly when the visitors made it two... 5

Struggled too but at least had the excuse of this being his first start in six months. There were moments of promise, such as his excellent cross for Hoskins to go close, but overall there were too many mistakes and nowhere near enough quality... 4.5

