Northampton Town player ratings from dismal FA Cup defeat at Oldham Athletic

By James Heneghan
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 10:45 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2025, 10:53 GMT
Cobblers served up another dose of FA Cup disappointment on Saturday when they were knocked out in the first round for the sixth year running, beaten pitifully by League Two Oldham.

Michael Mellon scored twice in the first four minutes and that was as good as game over. Mellon completed his hat-trick in the second half before Cameron McGeehan netted a late consolation. Here are our player ratings from a dismal day at Boundary Park...

Beaten by Mellon's acrobatics inside two minutes and then let down by his defence for the second. Made a couple of decent stops but had a rush of blood moment when he raced out of his goal and got nowhere near the ball, giving Mellon the simplest of finishes to effectively kill the tie... 5

Wore the armband but only lasted 45 minutes after a torrid first half. The distances and cohesion of the back three never looked right and Oldham made hay. Mellon snuck between him and Thorniley when doubling the lead... 4

His weak defensive header set the tone for Town's worst half of football under Nolan, albeit credit must go to Mellon for pulling off a spectacular finish. The son of Oldham's manager ran him and the rest of the defence ragged all game long... 4

Pulled all over the place as Oldham constantly asked questions. Lost out to Garner in the air when Mellon doubled the lead and just couldn't get to grips with the movement of the hosts throughout, though was hardly helped by the lack of protection from his midfielders... 4

