Cobblers were a long way short of their best when losing 3-0 on the road to Stevenage.
Jamie Reid and Jordan Roberts struck in the first half before Elliott List added a third. Here are our player ratings from the Lamex...
1. Max Thompson
Beaten by a misdirected cross for the second time in three games, but limited the damage by getting a vital touch on List's cross and also saved well from Reid late on... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Jordan Willis
Fortunate not to be punished when he tried and failed to see the ball out for a goal-kick but he was one of Town's better defenders, making a couple of key interventions... 5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jon Guthrie
A very rare mistake from the captain allowed Reid in for the first and Cobblers never recovered... 4.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Sam Sherring
Looked out-of-sorts from the moment he collided with Guthrie just 90 seconds in and he limped off after 22 minutes. Cobblers could do without losing him for any significant period of time... 4.5 Photo: Pete Norton