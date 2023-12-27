News you can trust since 1931
It was a Boxing Day to forget for the Cobblers against Stevenage.
It was a Boxing Day to forget for the Cobblers against Stevenage.

Northampton Town player ratings from dismal Boxing Day defeat at Stevenage

Cobblers were a long way short of their best when losing 3-0 on the road to Stevenage.
By James Heneghan
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:35 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 10:36 GMT

Jamie Reid and Jordan Roberts struck in the first half before Elliott List added a third. Here are our player ratings from the Lamex...

Beaten by a misdirected cross for the second time in three games, but limited the damage by getting a vital touch on List's cross and also saved well from Reid late on... 6

1. Max Thompson

Beaten by a misdirected cross for the second time in three games, but limited the damage by getting a vital touch on List's cross and also saved well from Reid late on... 6

Fortunate not to be punished when he tried and failed to see the ball out for a goal-kick but he was one of Town's better defenders, making a couple of key interventions... 5

2. Jordan Willis

Fortunate not to be punished when he tried and failed to see the ball out for a goal-kick but he was one of Town's better defenders, making a couple of key interventions... 5

A very rare mistake from the captain allowed Reid in for the first and Cobblers never recovered... 4.5

3. Jon Guthrie

A very rare mistake from the captain allowed Reid in for the first and Cobblers never recovered... 4.5

Looked out-of-sorts from the moment he collided with Guthrie just 90 seconds in and he limped off after 22 minutes. Cobblers could do without losing him for any significant period of time... 4.5

4. Sam Sherring

Looked out-of-sorts from the moment he collided with Guthrie just 90 seconds in and he limped off after 22 minutes. Cobblers could do without losing him for any significant period of time... 4.5

