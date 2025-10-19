Town were unfortunate to trail to Ben Close’s deflected first half goal but Ethan Wheatley levelled before Sam Hoskins won it from the penalty spot. Here are our player ratings from South Yorkshire...
1. Ross Fitzsimons
Smart stop with his legs from Middleton early on before he beat away Gotts' free-kick. No chance once Close's shot deflected off Forbes and left him wrong-footed. Not overly busy in the second half but was at full stretch to claw away Olusanya's flick and always had command of his penalty area. More excellent distribution too... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Conor McCarthy
Reasonably steady first half. Fine defensively and covered well when others were stretched but was hit and miss in possession as Cobblers trailed at the break. Did not come out for the second 45... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Thorniley
Typically calm and composed and very assured in how he went about his work as Cobblers kept clear-cut chances to a minimum - bar Bailey's glaring second half miss. Always organising those around him and helping Town's younger defenders... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Michael Forbes
He was missed against Rotherham last weekend but returned from international duty with a very good display here. Unlucky with the deflection but brought physicality and an aerial authority to the back-line. Won so many headers in the closing stages as Cobblers held on with relative comfort... 8 Photo: Pete Norton