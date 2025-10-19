Ethan Wheatley jumps for joy after equalising against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.placeholder image
Northampton Town player ratings from comeback victory at Doncaster Rovers

By James Heneghan
Published 19th Oct 2025, 11:18 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2025, 11:27 BST
Cobblers came from behind to win a game for just the second time under Kevin Nolan when they beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1 at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday.

Town were unfortunate to trail to Ben Close’s deflected first half goal but Ethan Wheatley levelled before Sam Hoskins won it from the penalty spot. Here are our player ratings from South Yorkshire...

Smart stop with his legs from Middleton early on before he beat away Gotts' free-kick. No chance once Close's shot deflected off Forbes and left him wrong-footed. Not overly busy in the second half but was at full stretch to claw away Olusanya's flick and always had command of his penalty area. More excellent distribution too... 8

1. Ross Fitzsimons

Reasonably steady first half. Fine defensively and covered well when others were stretched but was hit and miss in possession as Cobblers trailed at the break. Did not come out for the second 45... 6

2. Conor McCarthy

Typically calm and composed and very assured in how he went about his work as Cobblers kept clear-cut chances to a minimum - bar Bailey's glaring second half miss. Always organising those around him and helping Town's younger defenders... 7.5

3. Jordan Thorniley

He was missed against Rotherham last weekend but returned from international duty with a very good display here. Unlucky with the deflection but brought physicality and an aerial authority to the back-line. Won so many headers in the closing stages as Cobblers held on with relative comfort... 8

4. Michael Forbes

