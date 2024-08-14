Northampton Town player ratings from Carabao Cup defeat to Wycombe Wanderers

Dan Udoh’s early strike and an own goal from Luke Mbete meant Town, who fielded seven summer signings in a much-changed line-up, continued their recent poor record in the competition. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields….
1. Nik Tzanev
Never a good sign when your goalkeeper is the standout performer in a 2-0 defeat but that was the reality for the Cobblers here. Made multiple good saves, the best of which came early when at full stretch to keep out Tafazolli's header... 7 CHRON STAR MAN
2. Akin Odimayo
Hardly got forward and struggled to cope defensively as Wycombe regularly found joy down their left, though he was not the worst offender... 5
3. Jack Baldwin
Wore the armband on his first start for the club but he was rusty and the combination of Kone and Udoh proved too much for Town's defence to handle. Fortunate not to be punished after losing possession on more than one occasion... 5
4. Tyler Magloire
At fault for the opening goal when he ran into traffic and lost possession, presenting Wycombe with a three on two opportunity. He defended better in other moments but didn't make it past half-time... 5
