Ross Fitzsimons catches a cross during Saturday's game.

Northampton Town player ratings from below-par home defeat against Rotherham

By James Heneghan
Published 12th Oct 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2025, 11:09 BST
Cobblers could have no complaints after surrendering a lead to lose 2-1 to Rotherham at Sixfields on Saturday.

Sam Hoskins’ 100th Northampton goal was the difference at half-time but Joe Rafferty and Josh Benson turned things around in the final 20 minutes. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Should have been made to work harder as Rotherham found good positions but regularly missed the target. Eventually beaten by two good finishes to concede his first goals in over 450 minutes. Not sure the wall was quite set up right for the winner - it seemed a bit too easy for Benson to find the net... 6

1. Ross Fitzsimons

Should have been made to work harder as Rotherham found good positions but regularly missed the target. Eventually beaten by two good finishes to concede his first goals in over 450 minutes. Not sure the wall was quite set up right for the winner - it seemed a bit too easy for Benson to find the net... 6

Had a good first half as he cut out the mistakes and made some timely interventions. But Rotherham continually found joy in the channel between him and Hoskins after the break and that kept Cobblers pinned back... 6

2. Conor McCarthy

Had a good first half as he cut out the mistakes and made some timely interventions. But Rotherham continually found joy in the channel between him and Hoskins after the break and that kept Cobblers pinned back... 6

The pick of a below-par bunch. Snuffed out dangerous attacks, mopped up mistakes from others and was calm and composed on the ball. If not for his defensive work this would have been a heavier defeat... 7 CHRON STAR MAN

3. Jordan Thorniley

The pick of a below-par bunch. Snuffed out dangerous attacks, mopped up mistakes from others and was calm and composed on the ball. If not for his defensive work this would have been a heavier defeat... 7 CHRON STAR MAN

Didn't have a particularly poor game but wasn't at his best either. Lacked his usual conviction, something which could also be said for Town's defending in general. It took Rotherham 71 minutes to finally score but they had chances throughout... 5.5

4. Nesta Guinness-Walker

Didn't have a particularly poor game but wasn't at his best either. Lacked his usual conviction, something which could also be said for Town's defending in general. It took Rotherham 71 minutes to finally score but they had chances throughout... 5.5

