Sam Hoskins’ 100th Northampton goal was the difference at half-time but Joe Rafferty and Josh Benson turned things around in the final 20 minutes. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Ross Fitzsimons
Should have been made to work harder as Rotherham found good positions but regularly missed the target. Eventually beaten by two good finishes to concede his first goals in over 450 minutes. Not sure the wall was quite set up right for the winner - it seemed a bit too easy for Benson to find the net... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Conor McCarthy
Had a good first half as he cut out the mistakes and made some timely interventions. But Rotherham continually found joy in the channel between him and Hoskins after the break and that kept Cobblers pinned back... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Thorniley
The pick of a below-par bunch. Snuffed out dangerous attacks, mopped up mistakes from others and was calm and composed on the ball. If not for his defensive work this would have been a heavier defeat... 7 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
4. Nesta Guinness-Walker
Didn't have a particularly poor game but wasn't at his best either. Lacked his usual conviction, something which could also be said for Town's defending in general. It took Rotherham 71 minutes to finally score but they had chances throughout... 5.5 Photo: Pete Norton