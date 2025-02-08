Terry Taylor and Liam Shaw enjoy the full-time scenes at Mansfield.placeholder image
Northampton Town player ratings from battling League One win at Mansfield Town

By James Heneghan
Published 8th Feb 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 8th Feb 2025, 11:39 BST
Cameron McGeehan headed home a second half winner as Cobblers ended their Field Mill hoodoo with an extremely hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mansfield Town on Friday night.

Sam Hoskins missed a first half penalty but McGeehan’s well-taken header ensured all three points returned to Sixfields, lifting Town up to 17th in League One and giving them breathing room over the bottom four. Here are our player ratings from the One Call Stadium...

He's now kept four clean sheets in his last seven starts, an impressive return given what came before. A serene opening hour, in which he had little to do, made way for a frantic finish and he more than played his part with crucial late saves, the best of which saw him claw away headers from Rhodes and Lewis... 8

Recalled to the side at centre-half due to McGowan's injury and he slotted back in with impressively few issues. Kept things really tight in the right channel and picked up good positions defensively, particularly when Mansfield were launching balls forward late on... 8

His young centre-back partner was singled out by Nolan for praise afterwards - and rightly so - but he deserved as much credit as anyone for this win and clean sheet. Makes good decisions consistently and very rarely takes unnecessary risks. Defended balls down the middle and into the box superbly and came up trumps with a massive clearance on his own goal-line in the final minutes... 9 CHRON STAR MAN

He's played the majority of the last three games and has excelled in all of them, none more so than at Mansfield. Won so much in the air and made big tackles and interceptions when needed. He's going to be hard to drop on this form, even when others return... 9

