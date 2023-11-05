Cobblers lost an FA Cup first round tie for the fourth season in a row when beaten 3-1 at home to League Two Barrow after a poor performance on Saturday.
It was all too easy for Emile Acquah to head Barrow ahead early on and although Mitch Pinnock drew Cobblers level, second half goals from Tom White and Ben Whitfield sent Jon Brady’s team crashing out of the competition at the first time of asking. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Max Thompson
Couldn't do much about the first two goals but the third was a terrible mix-up between him and his defence. Not helped by Koiki's indecision but there was no need for him to come so far off his line... 5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Jordan Willis
Didn't have a ton of defending to do but his passing was hit and miss, though it was his ball down the channel that led to Pinnock's goal... 5.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Although the goals were caused by errors from elsewhere, he was helpless to stop another shaky showing from Town's defence. They have lost the sense of assurance and solidity that they had earlier in the season... 5.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Patrick Brough
Did a decent enough job slotting in on the left side of a back three and showed good recovery pace on more than one occasion... 6 Photo: Pete Norton