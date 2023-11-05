News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Mitch Pinnock levelled for the Cobblers after some hard work from Sam Hoskins.Mitch Pinnock levelled for the Cobblers after some hard work from Sam Hoskins.
Mitch Pinnock levelled for the Cobblers after some hard work from Sam Hoskins.

Northampton Town player ratings from another tough day after defeat to Barrow in FA Cup

Cobblers lost an FA Cup first round tie for the fourth season in a row when beaten 3-1 at home to League Two Barrow after a poor performance on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
Published 5th Nov 2023, 10:16 GMT

It was all too easy for Emile Acquah to head Barrow ahead early on and although Mitch Pinnock drew Cobblers level, second half goals from Tom White and Ben Whitfield sent Jon Brady’s team crashing out of the competition at the first time of asking. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Couldn't do much about the first two goals but the third was a terrible mix-up between him and his defence. Not helped by Koiki's indecision but there was no need for him to come so far off his line... 5

1. Max Thompson

Couldn't do much about the first two goals but the third was a terrible mix-up between him and his defence. Not helped by Koiki's indecision but there was no need for him to come so far off his line... 5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Didn't have a ton of defending to do but his passing was hit and miss, though it was his ball down the channel that led to Pinnock's goal... 5.5

2. Jordan Willis

Didn't have a ton of defending to do but his passing was hit and miss, though it was his ball down the channel that led to Pinnock's goal... 5.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Although the goals were caused by errors from elsewhere, he was helpless to stop another shaky showing from Town's defence. They have lost the sense of assurance and solidity that they had earlier in the season... 5.5

3. Sam Sherring

Although the goals were caused by errors from elsewhere, he was helpless to stop another shaky showing from Town's defence. They have lost the sense of assurance and solidity that they had earlier in the season... 5.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Did a decent enough job slotting in on the left side of a back three and showed good recovery pace on more than one occasion... 6

4. Patrick Brough

Did a decent enough job slotting in on the left side of a back three and showed good recovery pace on more than one occasion... 6 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CobblersLeague TwoMitch PinnockJon BradySixfieldsTom White