Town’s failier to stop crosses cost them all four goals on a torrid afternoon at the Racecourse. Here are our player ratings...
1. Lee Burge
Conceded four for the second game running. Exposed by his side's poor defending throughout but wasn't blameless... 5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Out-jumped by McClean for the first and his injury - and specifically the delay in taking him off - cost Cobblers the second goal... 4 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jack Baldwin
Just couldn't deal with crosses all afternoon. Out-muscled by Lee for the third, even if there was a slight push... 4 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
He made no excuses when fronting up afterwards. Knows full well that Cobblers were miles off it defensively... 4 Photo: Pete Norton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.