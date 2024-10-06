Tyler Roberts was one of very few Cobblers players to emerge from the game with any credit.Tyler Roberts was one of very few Cobblers players to emerge from the game with any credit.
Northampton Town player ratings from abject display in heavy League One defeat against Wrexham

By James Heneghan
Published 6th Oct 2024, 11:26 GMT
Cobblers’ defensive woes continued against Wrexham on Saturday when they were thumped 4-1.

Town’s failier to stop crosses cost them all four goals on a torrid afternoon at the Racecourse. Here are our player ratings...

Conceded four for the second game running. Exposed by his side's poor defending throughout but wasn't blameless... 5

1. Lee Burge

Conceded four for the second game running. Exposed by his side's poor defending throughout but wasn't blameless... 5

Out-jumped by McClean for the first and his injury - and specifically the delay in taking him off - cost Cobblers the second goal... 4

2. Aaron McGowan

Out-jumped by McClean for the first and his injury - and specifically the delay in taking him off - cost Cobblers the second goal... 4

Just couldn't deal with crosses all afternoon. Out-muscled by Lee for the third, even if there was a slight push... 4

3. Jack Baldwin

Just couldn't deal with crosses all afternoon. Out-muscled by Lee for the third, even if there was a slight push... 4

He made no excuses when fronting up afterwards. Knows full well that Cobblers were miles off it defensively... 4

4. Jon Guthrie

He made no excuses when fronting up afterwards. Knows full well that Cobblers were miles off it defensively... 4

