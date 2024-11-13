Neo Dobson and Martyn Waghorn netted for Town but the game was dominated by the more experienced Brewers. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields…
1. Nik Tzanev
Conceded five but it would have been eight or nine without his saves. Pick of the bunch was from Donovan in the second half... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Reuben Wyatt
It was tough going but it was always going to be given the circumstances. He's an 18-year-old midfielder who was playing out of position at right-back against far more experienced opponents. Kept at it all the way until the end... 5.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Kiantay Licorish-Mullings
It's not often a centre-back would be praised after conceding five goals but the 17-year-old impressed. Made important interventions and enjoyed the physical side of it even if he lost some battles. His long throw caused chaos too. Looks a promising talent. Unfortunately his night was ended early by injury... 7 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
4. Josh Tomlinson
Wore the armband again and he was in for a busy night. Burton just had too much quality and nous for Town's youthful back-line but experiences like this can only help in the long run... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
