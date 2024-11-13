Neo Dobson scores after just 90 seconds against Burton, his third goal in the last week.Neo Dobson scores after just 90 seconds against Burton, his third goal in the last week.
Neo Dobson scores after just 90 seconds against Burton, his third goal in the last week.

Northampton Town player ratings as youthful Cobblers lose to Burton Albion in EFL Trophy

By James Heneghan
Published 13th Nov 2024, 10:18 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 10:18 GMT
Nine teenagers were involved as a very young Cobblers side lost 5-2 to Burton Albion in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Neo Dobson and Martyn Waghorn netted for Town but the game was dominated by the more experienced Brewers. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields…

Conceded five but it would have been eight or nine without his saves. Pick of the bunch was from Donovan in the second half... 6

1. Nik Tzanev

Conceded five but it would have been eight or nine without his saves. Pick of the bunch was from Donovan in the second half... 6 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
It was tough going but it was always going to be given the circumstances. He's an 18-year-old midfielder who was playing out of position at right-back against far more experienced opponents. Kept at it all the way until the end... 5.5

2. Reuben Wyatt

It was tough going but it was always going to be given the circumstances. He's an 18-year-old midfielder who was playing out of position at right-back against far more experienced opponents. Kept at it all the way until the end... 5.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
It's not often a centre-back would be praised after conceding five goals but the 17-year-old impressed. Made important interventions and enjoyed the physical side of it even if he lost some battles. His long throw caused chaos too. Looks a promising talent. Unfortunately his night was ended early by injury... 7 CHRON STAR MAN

3. Kiantay Licorish-Mullings

It's not often a centre-back would be praised after conceding five goals but the 17-year-old impressed. Made important interventions and enjoyed the physical side of it even if he lost some battles. His long throw caused chaos too. Looks a promising talent. Unfortunately his night was ended early by injury... 7 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Wore the armband again and he was in for a busy night. Burton just had too much quality and nous for Town's youthful back-line but experiences like this can only help in the long run... 6

4. Josh Tomlinson

Wore the armband again and he was in for a busy night. Burton just had too much quality and nous for Town's youthful back-line but experiences like this can only help in the long run... 6 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CobblersBurton AlbionEFL TrophySixfields
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice