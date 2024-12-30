Northampton Town player ratings as Nolan earns first point with Shrewsbury Town draw

McGeehan cancelled out Aaron Pierre’s opener as both goals came in the space of four second half minutes. Here are our player ratings from New Meadow...
1. Nik Tzanev
Decent stop from Marquis. Maybe could have parried the ball away from danger but he needed more help from his defence. Wasn't always convincing when dealing with Shrewsbury's many corners but he did enough, punching or catching effectively under pressure... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Lost the aerial challenge that led to Pierre's goal but contributed to a much more assured defensive effort overall and threatened almost as much as anyone. One effort cleared off the line and another glanced just over... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
3. TJ Eyoma
Recovered from a very yellow card to produce a decent display. Limited the hosts to little, in fact Pierre's goal was probably Shrewsbury's only real clear chance of the game... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Significant improvement from the whole defence when it came to defending their penalty box. They were put to the test as Shrewsbury didn't waste any opportunity to throw the ball forward but they stood up to it, led by the captain... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
