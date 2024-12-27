Mitch Pinnock races away from Abraham Kanu during Boxing Day's game against Reading. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Mitch Pinnock races away from Abraham Kanu during Boxing Day's game against Reading. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Mitch Pinnock races away from Abraham Kanu during Boxing Day's game against Reading. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Northampton Town player ratings as Kevin Nolan's first game ends in defeat at Reading

By James Heneghan
Published 27th Dec 2024, 10:17 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 10:24 GMT
The Kevin Nolan era started in disappointment when Cobblers were well beaten 4-1 by Reading on Boxing Day.

Harvey Knibbs scored after just five minutes and that set the wheels in motion for another difficult afternoon. Tom Eaves did grab a late consolation but there was no disguising the scale of Nolan’s challenge. Here are our player ratings from Berkshire…

Could have been more commanding when the ball bounced around his box before being stabbed in by Knibbs. Smith and Camara beat him with good finishes but Savage's shot was surely saveable... 5

1. Nik Tzanev

Could have been more commanding when the ball bounced around his box before being stabbed in by Knibbs. Smith and Camara beat him with good finishes but Savage's shot was surely saveable... 5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Returned to his more natural right-back position and improved on his last outing. Beaten in the air from the initial free-kick that led to Reading's opener but he wasn't directly at fault for any of the four goals... 5

2. Aaron McGowan

Returned to his more natural right-back position and improved on his last outing. Beaten in the air from the initial free-kick that led to Reading's opener but he wasn't directly at fault for any of the four goals... 5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
One of his poorest days since joining the club. His defensive work lacked intensity and aggression and it was all too easy for Reading to find space in and around the box. His place will come under threat with Baldwin and Willis returning... 4.5

3. TJ Eyoma

One of his poorest days since joining the club. His defensive work lacked intensity and aggression and it was all too easy for Reading to find space in and around the box. His place will come under threat with Baldwin and Willis returning... 4.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
No one will be more frustrated or disappointed with Town's recent defending than their captain. Balls into the box are usually his bread and butter but neither he nor anyone else took control at key moments... 4.5

4. Jon Guthrie

No one will be more frustrated or disappointed with Town's recent defending than their captain. Balls into the box are usually his bread and butter but neither he nor anyone else took control at key moments... 4.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ReadingCobblers
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice