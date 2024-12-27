Northampton Town player ratings as Kevin Nolan's first game ends in defeat at Reading

Harvey Knibbs scored after just five minutes and that set the wheels in motion for another difficult afternoon. Tom Eaves did grab a late consolation but there was no disguising the scale of Nolan’s challenge. Here are our player ratings from Berkshire…
1. Nik Tzanev
Could have been more commanding when the ball bounced around his box before being stabbed in by Knibbs. Smith and Camara beat him with good finishes but Savage's shot was surely saveable... 5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Returned to his more natural right-back position and improved on his last outing. Beaten in the air from the initial free-kick that led to Reading's opener but he wasn't directly at fault for any of the four goals... 5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. TJ Eyoma
One of his poorest days since joining the club. His defensive work lacked intensity and aggression and it was all too easy for Reading to find space in and around the box. His place will come under threat with Baldwin and Willis returning... 4.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
No one will be more frustrated or disappointed with Town's recent defending than their captain. Balls into the box are usually his bread and butter but neither he nor anyone else took control at key moments... 4.5 Photo: Pete Norton
