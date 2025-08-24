Ethan Wheatley of Northampton Town celebrates after scoring his sides first goal after 57 seconds during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Exeter City at Sixfields on August 23, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)placeholder image
Ethan Wheatley of Northampton Town celebrates after scoring his sides first goal after 57 seconds during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Exeter City at Sixfields on August 23, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Northampton Town player ratings as improving Cobblers beat Exeter City for first League One win

By James Heneghan
Published 24th Aug 2025, 10:57 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2025, 10:59 BST
Cobblers finally got themselves up and running for the new season thanks to victory over Exeter City at Sixfields on Saturday.

All the damage was done in the first 16 minutes as goals from Ethan Wheatley and Max Dyche proved too much for Exeter to overcome. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

A second clean sheet of the season and for 88 minutes he had next to nothing to do. His one and only save eventually came in the penultimate minute of normal time. It was a sharp one though, down well to his right to keep out Brierley's well-struck volley... 7.5

1. Lee Burge

A second clean sheet of the season and for 88 minutes he had next to nothing to do. His one and only save eventually came in the penultimate minute of normal time. It was a sharp one though, down well to his right to keep out Brierley's well-struck volley... 7.5

Photo Sales
Very, very comfortable afternoon. Can count on one hand the amount of times Exeter got into an even remotely dangerous position on Town's right. Wasn't moving freely for the final 15 minutes but Nolan had already used his three substitution windows... 7.5

2. Conor McCarthy

Very, very comfortable afternoon. Can count on one hand the amount of times Exeter got into an even remotely dangerous position on Town's right. Wasn't moving freely for the final 15 minutes but Nolan had already used his three substitution windows... 7.5

Photo Sales
This must rank among his best performances for the club. He's really stepping up and taking his chance at the moment. Found himself in the right place at the right time to tuck away the second goal - and his second for the club - and he was a rock at the back throughout, giving neither Wareham nor Magennis a sniff... 8 CHRON STAR MAN

3. Max Dyche

This must rank among his best performances for the club. He's really stepping up and taking his chance at the moment. Found himself in the right place at the right time to tuck away the second goal - and his second for the club - and he was a rock at the back throughout, giving neither Wareham nor Magennis a sniff... 8 CHRON STAR MAN

Photo Sales
Just a very good footballer. Can play different positions and rarely lets the team down in any of them. Technically he operated as a centre-back here but he had the freedom to roam, going down the outside at times and cutting infield too. Lovely ball to create the first goal. Clearly tired in the second half but an excellent display up until then... 8

4. Nesta Guinness-Walker

Just a very good footballer. Can play different positions and rarely lets the team down in any of them. Technically he operated as a centre-back here but he had the freedom to roam, going down the outside at times and cutting infield too. Lovely ball to create the first goal. Clearly tired in the second half but an excellent display up until then... 8

Photo Sales
