All the damage was done in the first 16 minutes as goals from Ethan Wheatley and Max Dyche proved too much for Exeter to overcome. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
A second clean sheet of the season and for 88 minutes he had next to nothing to do. His one and only save eventually came in the penultimate minute of normal time. It was a sharp one though, down well to his right to keep out Brierley's well-struck volley... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Conor McCarthy
Very, very comfortable afternoon. Can count on one hand the amount of times Exeter got into an even remotely dangerous position on Town's right. Wasn't moving freely for the final 15 minutes but Nolan had already used his three substitution windows... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Max Dyche
This must rank among his best performances for the club. He's really stepping up and taking his chance at the moment. Found himself in the right place at the right time to tuck away the second goal - and his second for the club - and he was a rock at the back throughout, giving neither Wareham nor Magennis a sniff... 8 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
4. Nesta Guinness-Walker
Just a very good footballer. Can play different positions and rarely lets the team down in any of them. Technically he operated as a centre-back here but he had the freedom to roam, going down the outside at times and cutting infield too. Lovely ball to create the first goal. Clearly tired in the second half but an excellent display up until then... 8 Photo: Pete Norton