Freddie Draper ended a good spell of Lincoln pressure with a well-taken opener but the visitors did not take a shot after the 24th minute as Cobblers created and missed several chances to equalise. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Might not have a quieter game all season and yet he ended up on the losing side. Was given very little to do other than pick the ball out of his net. Lincoln managed just three shots throughout, only one of which was on target. He barely touched the ball in the second half... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Conor McCarthy
Lincoln got some early joy in the channel between him and Burroughs but he soon closed that avenue off. Couldn't quite get out quickly enough to block Draper's shot but in fairness it was a fantastic finish. Had a couple of decent chances in the second half, one bravely blocked and another saved. Good performance though... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Max Dyche
The back three were ran a little ragged by Lincoln's movement in the first 20 minutes but the visitors ceased to exist as an attacking threat once 1-0 up. Very very solid throughout and on most other days he and the defence walk off with a clean sheet... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Michael Forbes
Difficult to be too critical of him or any of those at the back given how few chances they gave up. Didn't do much wrong at all. He won a number of headers in both penalty boxes... 7 Photo: Pete Norton