Will Hondermarck is congratulated by his team-mates after heading Cobblers level against Oxford United.Will Hondermarck is congratulated by his team-mates after heading Cobblers level against Oxford United.
Northampton Town player ratings as Cobblers snatch stoppage-time draw against Oxford United

There was more late drama involving the Cobblers at Oxford United on Tuesday when Tony Springett’s stoppage-time goal rescued a 2-2 draw.
By James Heneghan
Published 21st Feb 2024, 10:35 GMT
A week on from conceding a 97th minute winner against Leyton Orient, this time Northampton were on the right side of the drama. Will Hondermarck levelled after Josh Murphy’s opener before Will Goodwin restored the lead in the second half, but Springett had the final word when poking home his first senior goal in the 93rd minute. Here are our player ratings from the Kassam….

Murphy's strike was powerful but he might feel a touch disappointed to be beaten at his near post. Repelled a couple of long-range hits and stuck up a big arm to deny Goodrham just minutes before Cobblers went down the other end and snatched a point... 7

1. Louie Moulden

Murphy's strike was powerful but he might feel a touch disappointed to be beaten at his near post. Repelled a couple of long-range hits and stuck up a big arm to deny Goodrham just minutes before Cobblers went down the other end and snatched a point... 7

Another good showing as a makeshift right-back. There wasn't much on offer in an attacking sense but he was solid defensively and that's all his manager would have wanted from him against decent opposition... 7

2. Jordan Willis

Another good showing as a makeshift right-back. There wasn't much on offer in an attacking sense but he was solid defensively and that's all his manager would have wanted from him against decent opposition... 7

Recovered in time to start and he did well to get through another 84 minutes. Not overly tested in a placid first half but was holding firm when Oxford pressed in the second until Goodwin stole half a yard and headed in... 7

3. Sam Sherring

Recovered in time to start and he did well to get through another 84 minutes. Not overly tested in a placid first half but was holding firm when Oxford pressed in the second until Goodwin stole half a yard and headed in... 7

Marshalled the defence excellently as Cobblers kept their discipline and held Oxford at arm's length for the most part. Other than a late mix-up that let Goodrham in, and outside of the two goals, the hosts had very few clear sights of Town's goal... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN

4. Jon Guthrie

Marshalled the defence excellently as Cobblers kept their discipline and held Oxford at arm's length for the most part. Other than a late mix-up that let Goodrham in, and outside of the two goals, the hosts had very few clear sights of Town's goal... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN

