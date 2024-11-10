Mitch Pinnock enjoyed that one!Mitch Pinnock enjoyed that one!
Northampton Town player ratings as Cobblers claim magnificent League One point at Birmingham City

By James Heneghan
Published 10th Nov 2024, 10:30 BST
Updated 10th Nov 2024, 10:42 BST
Cobblers tamed the beast that is League One giants Birmingham City when they pinched a thrilling late point thanks to Mitch Pinnock’s 97th-minute strike.

Jay Stansfield finally broke Town’s admirable resistance in the 58th minute but Jon Brady's men refused to be beaten and kept going, striking right at the death to stun St Andrews. Here are our player ratings from the West Midlands….

Had surprisingly little to do given the circumstances. Birmingham took 25 shots in total but only three were on target. Well placed to deny Klarer and saved routinely from Stansfield. His 97th minute hoof upfield was hopeful but it led to some glorious scenes... 7.5

His first league start in 20 months ended in more heartbreak when forced off with a suspected dislocated shoulder after a heavy fall. Such a cruel blow. He had been so good too, defending proactively and aggressively to nullify City's relentless attack... 7.5

In his element as Cobblers sat in and soaked up pressure. Won headers galore and made countless blocks, limiting Birmingham's star-studded front line to few clear-cut chances. Had a big opportunity himself but couldn't beat Allsop... 8

Absolutely rock solid in the back three but succumbed to the injury curse early in the second half. Looked to be a calf issue which forced him off... 7.5

