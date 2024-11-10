Jay Stansfield finally broke Town’s admirable resistance in the 58th minute but Jon Brady's men refused to be beaten and kept going, striking right at the death to stun St Andrews. Here are our player ratings from the West Midlands….
1. Lee Burge
Had surprisingly little to do given the circumstances. Birmingham took 25 shots in total but only three were on target. Well placed to deny Klarer and saved routinely from Stansfield. His 97th minute hoof upfield was hopeful but it led to some glorious scenes... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Tyler Magloire
His first league start in 20 months ended in more heartbreak when forced off with a suspected dislocated shoulder after a heavy fall. Such a cruel blow. He had been so good too, defending proactively and aggressively to nullify City's relentless attack... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jon Guthrie
In his element as Cobblers sat in and soaked up pressure. Won headers galore and made countless blocks, limiting Birmingham's star-studded front line to few clear-cut chances. Had a big opportunity himself but couldn't beat Allsop... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jack Baldwin
Absolutely rock solid in the back three but succumbed to the injury curse early in the second half. Looked to be a calf issue which forced him off... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
