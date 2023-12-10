News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Mitch Pinnock leaps in jubilation after wrapping up all three points with a thumping late strike against Fleetwood Town.Mitch Pinnock leaps in jubilation after wrapping up all three points with a thumping late strike against Fleetwood Town.
Mitch Pinnock leaps in jubilation after wrapping up all three points with a thumping late strike against Fleetwood Town.

Northampton Town player ratings as Cobblers are given top marks for dominant League One win against Fleetwood Town

Cobblers continued their excellent run of form with an impressively straightforward 3-0 win over lowly Fleetwood Town at Sixfields on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
Published 10th Dec 2023, 08:41 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 08:54 GMT

Mitch Pinnock applied the finishing touch to a well-worked move on 27 minutes before Sam Hoskins added a quick second from the penalty spot, his 12th of the season. Some late gloss was applied in stoppage-time when Pinnock thundered home his second and Town’s third, which rubber-stamped a fourth win in five league games and took Jon Brady’s men into the top half of League One. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Easily his best game in a Cobblers shirt. Saved smartly from Marriott early on and got a crucial touch to a cross that prevented a tap in for the same man before he was in the right place to make a big second half stop. Made better decisions off his line too... 8.5

1. Max Thompson

Easily his best game in a Cobblers shirt. Saved smartly from Marriott early on and got a crucial touch to a cross that prevented a tap in for the same man before he was in the right place to make a big second half stop. Made better decisions off his line too... 8.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Recalled to right-back and slotted in as if he's never been away. Hardly put a foot wrong and was so defensively robust against tricky opponents. It won't be easy for McGowan to reclaim his place on this evidence... 8

2. Akin Odimayo

Recalled to right-back and slotted in as if he's never been away. Hardly put a foot wrong and was so defensively robust against tricky opponents. It won't be easy for McGowan to reclaim his place on this evidence... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Back alongside his captain and the two came out on top in a testing battle with Fleetwood's talented forward men. Played a key role in creating the first goal when stepping out of defence and driving into space. That sort of composure and confidence on the ball gives Cobblers a different dimension when building from the back... 8.5

3. Sam Sherring

Back alongside his captain and the two came out on top in a testing battle with Fleetwood's talented forward men. Played a key role in creating the first goal when stepping out of defence and driving into space. That sort of composure and confidence on the ball gives Cobblers a different dimension when building from the back... 8.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
The skipper returned with a clean sheet and a typically commanding performance at the back. There were one or two scares as Fleetwood caused problems but largely they were limited to half chances and speculative efforts... 8

4. Jon Guthrie

The skipper returned with a clean sheet and a typically commanding performance at the back. There were one or two scares as Fleetwood caused problems but largely they were limited to half chances and speculative efforts... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OneCobblersMitch PinnockFleetwood TownSam HoskinsSixfieldsJon Brady