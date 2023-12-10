Mitch Pinnock applied the finishing touch to a well-worked move on 27 minutes before Sam Hoskins added a quick second from the penalty spot, his 12th of the season. Some late gloss was applied in stoppage-time when Pinnock thundered home his second and Town’s third, which rubber-stamped a fourth win in five league games and took Jon Brady’s men into the top half of League One. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...