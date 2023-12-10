Cobblers continued their excellent run of form with an impressively straightforward 3-0 win over lowly Fleetwood Town at Sixfields on Saturday.
Mitch Pinnock applied the finishing touch to a well-worked move on 27 minutes before Sam Hoskins added a quick second from the penalty spot, his 12th of the season. Some late gloss was applied in stoppage-time when Pinnock thundered home his second and Town’s third, which rubber-stamped a fourth win in five league games and took Jon Brady’s men into the top half of League One. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Max Thompson
Easily his best game in a Cobblers shirt. Saved smartly from Marriott early on and got a crucial touch to a cross that prevented a tap in for the same man before he was in the right place to make a big second half stop. Made better decisions off his line too... 8.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
Recalled to right-back and slotted in as if he's never been away. Hardly put a foot wrong and was so defensively robust against tricky opponents. It won't be easy for McGowan to reclaim his place on this evidence... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Back alongside his captain and the two came out on top in a testing battle with Fleetwood's talented forward men. Played a key role in creating the first goal when stepping out of defence and driving into space. That sort of composure and confidence on the ball gives Cobblers a different dimension when building from the back... 8.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
The skipper returned with a clean sheet and a typically commanding performance at the back. There were one or two scares as Fleetwood caused problems but largely they were limited to half chances and speculative efforts... 8 Photo: Pete Norton