Town started well before Blackpool wrestled the initiative either side of half-time, but McGeehan popped up with the decisive strike eight minutes from full-time. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Three clean sheets in a row and he was made to work for this one, more so than the previous two anyway. Stood tall to block from Imran after 10 minutes and then made a number of good stops in the second half. Most were routine but you still have to make them and he did so confidently. First time since 2008 that Cobblers have kept three successive clean sheets in League One... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Conor McCarthy
Cautioned early-ish after being caught out by a neat bit of skill from Taylor but he was seldom troubled otherwise. Made a huge block from Brown's goalbound shot at 0-0. Taken off as Nolan sought fresh legs to soak up Blackpool's pressure in the second half... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Max Dyche
Very, very good once again. Won one big header and made one big block during Blackpool's strong spell early in the second half. Excellent throughout and marshalled those around him. He's gone from bench player to undroppable in the space of a month... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Nesta Guinness-Walker
He and Perkins had their hands full with Bowler and Imray on Blackpool's right but after an early scare they just about did enough to keep clear-cut chances to a minimum. Defended really well and used the ball smartly. Stepped out when needed too. Took the ball by the horns brilliantly to create the decisive goal, bustling through before picking out McGeehan... 8 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton