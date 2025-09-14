Cameron McGeehan looks to the sky after scoring his fist goal of the season. Picture: Pete Nortonplaceholder image
Northampton Town player ratings after third straight League One victory against Blackpool

By James Heneghan
Published 14th Sep 2025, 10:29 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2025, 10:30 BST
Cobblers made it three wins and three clean sheets on the spin thanks to a late Cameron McGeehan winner against Blackpool on Saturday.

Town started well before Blackpool wrestled the initiative either side of half-time, but McGeehan popped up with the decisive strike eight minutes from full-time. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Three clean sheets in a row and he was made to work for this one, more so than the previous two anyway. Stood tall to block from Imran after 10 minutes and then made a number of good stops in the second half. Most were routine but you still have to make them and he did so confidently. First time since 2008 that Cobblers have kept three successive clean sheets in League One... 8

Cautioned early-ish after being caught out by a neat bit of skill from Taylor but he was seldom troubled otherwise. Made a huge block from Brown's goalbound shot at 0-0. Taken off as Nolan sought fresh legs to soak up Blackpool's pressure in the second half... 7.5

Very, very good once again. Won one big header and made one big block during Blackpool's strong spell early in the second half. Excellent throughout and marshalled those around him. He's gone from bench player to undroppable in the space of a month... 8

He and Perkins had their hands full with Bowler and Imray on Blackpool's right but after an early scare they just about did enough to keep clear-cut chances to a minimum. Defended really well and used the ball smartly. Stepped out when needed too. Took the ball by the horns brilliantly to create the decisive goal, bustling through before picking out McGeehan... 8 CHRON STAR MAN

