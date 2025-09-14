1 . Lee Burge

Three clean sheets in a row and he was made to work for this one, more so than the previous two anyway. Stood tall to block from Imran after 10 minutes and then made a number of good stops in the second half. Most were routine but you still have to make them and he did so confidently. First time since 2008 that Cobblers have kept three successive clean sheets in League One... 8 Photo: Pete Norton