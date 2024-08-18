Northampton Town player ratings after League One comeback victory against Exeter City

Town were not at their best but finished strong as two goals in 12 second half minutes, scored by Callum Morton and Cameron McGeehan, turned things around after Tristan Crama’s early opener. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields….
1. Lee Burge
Saved well from McMillan but Exeter should have made him work far more given the positions they found in and around the box. Credit to his defenders for protecting his goal with important blocks... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
The way Cobblers set up meant he was occasionally left isolated against Alli. A tough ask but he did enough to at least prevent Exeter's tricky winger from getting clear shots and crosses away... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Willis
Another solid afternoon's work for the defender, bar one miscued header. Still not quite able to play 90 minutes but he's edging his way there... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Made to work harder than he'd have liked, especially at the start of both halves when Exeter dominated, but in the right place when needed and then popped up with an unlikely assist. Whether it was a cross or a shot, it was perfect for McGeehan to bag the winner... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
