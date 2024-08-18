Cameron McGeehan is off the mark for the Cobblers. Pictures: Pete NortonCameron McGeehan is off the mark for the Cobblers. Pictures: Pete Norton
Cameron McGeehan is off the mark for the Cobblers. Pictures: Pete Norton

Northampton Town player ratings after League One comeback victory against Exeter City

By James Heneghan
Published 18th Aug 2024, 10:42 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2024, 10:42 BST
Cobblers put their first points on the board when they came from a goal down to beat Exeter City 2-1 at Sixfields on Saturday

Town were not at their best but finished strong as two goals in 12 second half minutes, scored by Callum Morton and Cameron McGeehan, turned things around after Tristan Crama’s early opener. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields….

Saved well from McMillan but Exeter should have made him work far more given the positions they found in and around the box. Credit to his defenders for protecting his goal with important blocks... 6.5

1. Lee Burge

Saved well from McMillan but Exeter should have made him work far more given the positions they found in and around the box. Credit to his defenders for protecting his goal with important blocks... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
The way Cobblers set up meant he was occasionally left isolated against Alli. A tough ask but he did enough to at least prevent Exeter's tricky winger from getting clear shots and crosses away... 6.5

2. Aaron McGowan

The way Cobblers set up meant he was occasionally left isolated against Alli. A tough ask but he did enough to at least prevent Exeter's tricky winger from getting clear shots and crosses away... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Another solid afternoon's work for the defender, bar one miscued header. Still not quite able to play 90 minutes but he's edging his way there... 7

3. Jordan Willis

Another solid afternoon's work for the defender, bar one miscued header. Still not quite able to play 90 minutes but he's edging his way there... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Made to work harder than he'd have liked, especially at the start of both halves when Exeter dominated, but in the right place when needed and then popped up with an unlikely assist. Whether it was a cross or a shot, it was perfect for McGeehan to bag the winner... 7.5

4. Jon Guthrie

Made to work harder than he'd have liked, especially at the start of both halves when Exeter dominated, but in the right place when needed and then popped up with an unlikely assist. Whether it was a cross or a shot, it was perfect for McGeehan to bag the winner... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OneSixfieldsCallum Morton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.