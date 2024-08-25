The Tykes appeared in control after goals from Max Watters and Adam Phillips but they were left shell-shocked as Town hit back through Liam McCarron and Jack Baldwin for an excellent away point. Here are our player ratings from Oakwell...
1. Lee Burge
Couldn't do anything about either goal but was saved by the crossbar when Watters' header squirmed through his hands. Stood up to block importantly from Lofthouse at 2-1... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
The right-back has no issue with the physical side of the game and he was a match for what Barnsley threw at him. Fantastic block denied the hosts a second before half-time and was more willing to get forward than in the previous two games... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Willis
Was looking good before injury curtailed his afternoon. There's no doubting his ability at this level but he needs to get fit and stay fit... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Constantly had to be on his guard as Barnsley looked to flip the ball behind Town's defence for Cosgrove and Watters to chase. Skipper stood strong and generally won his battles to limit the home side's opportunities, at least until things became ragged as Cobblers chased the game... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
