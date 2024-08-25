Cobblers defender Jack Baldwin beats Barnsley goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina in the air to head in the equalising goal during Saturday's League One fixture at Oakwell. Picture: Pete NortonCobblers defender Jack Baldwin beats Barnsley goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina in the air to head in the equalising goal during Saturday's League One fixture at Oakwell. Picture: Pete Norton
Northampton Town player ratings after late rally earns brilliant point in League One clash at Barnsley

By James Heneghan
Published 25th Aug 2024, 11:19 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2024, 11:34 BST
Cobblers scored twice in the space of six minutes as they rallied from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday.

The Tykes appeared in control after goals from Max Watters and Adam Phillips but they were left shell-shocked as Town hit back through Liam McCarron and Jack Baldwin for an excellent away point. Here are our player ratings from Oakwell...

Couldn't do anything about either goal but was saved by the crossbar when Watters' header squirmed through his hands. Stood up to block importantly from Lofthouse at 2-1... 6.5

1. Lee Burge

Couldn't do anything about either goal but was saved by the crossbar when Watters' header squirmed through his hands. Stood up to block importantly from Lofthouse at 2-1... 6.5


The right-back has no issue with the physical side of the game and he was a match for what Barnsley threw at him. Fantastic block denied the hosts a second before half-time and was more willing to get forward than in the previous two games... 7

2. Aaron McGowan

The right-back has no issue with the physical side of the game and he was a match for what Barnsley threw at him. Fantastic block denied the hosts a second before half-time and was more willing to get forward than in the previous two games... 7


Was looking good before injury curtailed his afternoon. There's no doubting his ability at this level but he needs to get fit and stay fit... 6

3. Jordan Willis

Was looking good before injury curtailed his afternoon. There's no doubting his ability at this level but he needs to get fit and stay fit... 6


Constantly had to be on his guard as Barnsley looked to flip the ball behind Town's defence for Cosgrove and Watters to chase. Skipper stood strong and generally won his battles to limit the home side's opportunities, at least until things became ragged as Cobblers chased the game... 7

4. Jon Guthrie

Constantly had to be on his guard as Barnsley looked to flip the ball behind Town's defence for Cosgrove and Watters to chase. Skipper stood strong and generally won his battles to limit the home side's opportunities, at least until things became ragged as Cobblers chased the game... 7


