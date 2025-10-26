Jordan Thorniley heads away Jordan Clark's goalbound shot.placeholder image
Northampton Town player ratings after home defeat to Luton Town

By James Heneghan
Published 26th Oct 2025, 10:26 GMT
Updated 26th Oct 2025, 10:38 GMT
Cobblers drew another blank – their seventh in 14 league games this season – when defeated 1-0 by Luton Town at Sixfields on Saturday.

Lamine Fanne scored the game’s only goal as both sides missed chances. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Kept out Lonwijk's first half header but his best work came after the break. Showed excellent judgement when twice coming off his line to smother at Yates' feet. Not really much he could have done about Fanne's winner... 7.5

1. Ross Fitzsimons

Kept out Lonwijk's first half header but his best work came after the break. Showed excellent judgement when twice coming off his line to smother at Yates' feet. Not really much he could have done about Fanne's winner... 7.5

Started with positivity and purpose having returned to the side at right-back but a groin problem meant his afternoon ended after just 25 minutes... 6

2. Joe Wormleighton

Started with positivity and purpose having returned to the side at right-back but a groin problem meant his afternoon ended after just 25 minutes... 6

Got lucky when Wells skied over after he misjudged a low cross but kept Cobblers on level terms with some of his defensive contributions, not least when anticipating brilliantly to head away Clark's shot, which was bound for the top corner... 6.5

3. Jordan Thorniley

Got lucky when Wells skied over after he misjudged a low cross but kept Cobblers on level terms with some of his defensive contributions, not least when anticipating brilliantly to head away Clark's shot, which was bound for the top corner... 6.5

Put enough pressure on Wells to force his early miss but couldn't do the same when Fanne nipped ahead of him to score the winner. Won some big headers as Cobblers repelled all of Luton's 10 corners... 6.5

4. Michael Forbes

Put enough pressure on Wells to force his early miss but couldn't do the same when Fanne nipped ahead of him to score the winner. Won some big headers as Cobblers repelled all of Luton's 10 corners... 6.5

