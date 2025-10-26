Lamine Fanne scored the game’s only goal as both sides missed chances. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Ross Fitzsimons
Kept out Lonwijk's first half header but his best work came after the break. Showed excellent judgement when twice coming off his line to smother at Yates' feet. Not really much he could have done about Fanne's winner... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Joe Wormleighton
Started with positivity and purpose having returned to the side at right-back but a groin problem meant his afternoon ended after just 25 minutes... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Thorniley
Got lucky when Wells skied over after he misjudged a low cross but kept Cobblers on level terms with some of his defensive contributions, not least when anticipating brilliantly to head away Clark's shot, which was bound for the top corner... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Michael Forbes
Put enough pressure on Wells to force his early miss but couldn't do the same when Fanne nipped ahead of him to score the winner. Won some big headers as Cobblers repelled all of Luton's 10 corners... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton