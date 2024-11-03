Luca Miller and Nile Ranger turned the tie around after Connor Johnson's first half own goal. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Nik Tzanev
Fortunate not to punished for an early mix-up with Guinness-Walker and shakily kept out a second half header. Didn't command his penalty box when Kettering slung in crosses. Missed opportunity to further his case for a more regular starting spot... 4 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
Poor on the ball and didn't do enough to stop crosses. Should have won it in stoppage-time at the end of the 90 but failed to make any contact... 3 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jack Baldwin
So much of Town's defending was frantic and messy and last-ditch. They never seemed to have things under control despite the four-division difference. Ranger was a handful throughout and he was out-jumped for the winner... 4 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Once again Cobblers were vulnerable from balls into the box and the skipper will take ownership of that ongoing weakness. Both goals were headers from crosses. The fact he was deployed as an emergency striker summed up a woeful night... 3 Photo: Pete Norton