Nile Ranger heads in Kettering's winner against Cobblers

Northampton Town player ratings after embarrassing FA Cup defeat to Kettering Town

By James Heneghan
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 10:04 BST
Updated 3rd Nov 2024, 11:42 BST
Cobblers were on the wrong end of a major FA Cup upset when beaten 2-1 by seventh tier Kettering Town on Saturday.

Luca Miller and Nile Ranger turned the tie around after Connor Johnson's first half own goal. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Fortunate not to punished for an early mix-up with Guinness-Walker and shakily kept out a second half header. Didn't command his penalty box when Kettering slung in crosses. Missed opportunity to further his case for a more regular starting spot... 4

1. Nik Tzanev

Fortunate not to punished for an early mix-up with Guinness-Walker and shakily kept out a second half header. Didn't command his penalty box when Kettering slung in crosses. Missed opportunity to further his case for a more regular starting spot... 4

Poor on the ball and didn't do enough to stop crosses. Should have won it in stoppage-time at the end of the 90 but failed to make any contact... 3

2. Akin Odimayo

Poor on the ball and didn't do enough to stop crosses. Should have won it in stoppage-time at the end of the 90 but failed to make any contact... 3

So much of Town's defending was frantic and messy and last-ditch. They never seemed to have things under control despite the four-division difference. Ranger was a handful throughout and he was out-jumped for the winner... 4

3. Jack Baldwin

So much of Town's defending was frantic and messy and last-ditch. They never seemed to have things under control despite the four-division difference. Ranger was a handful throughout and he was out-jumped for the winner... 4

Once again Cobblers were vulnerable from balls into the box and the skipper will take ownership of that ongoing weakness. Both goals were headers from crosses. The fact he was deployed as an emergency striker summed up a woeful night... 3

4. Jon Guthrie

Once again Cobblers were vulnerable from balls into the box and the skipper will take ownership of that ongoing weakness. Both goals were headers from crosses. The fact he was deployed as an emergency striker summed up a woeful night... 3

