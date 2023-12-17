Northampton Town player ratings after dramatic League One draw at Carlisle United

4 . Jon Guthrie

The two centre-backs were overworked but again he protected his goal effectively and kept the hosts at arm's length for long periods. Cobblers were ultimately undone by a fluke and a set-piece, the second of which will annoy him. Clipped a nice ball into Bowie in the lead up to the first goal. Replaced late on as Brady continues to take no chances... 7 Photo: Pete Norton