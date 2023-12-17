Northampton Town player ratings after dramatic League One draw at Carlisle United

Cobblers returned from Carlisle United with a dramatic but valuable point thanks to Kieron Bowie’s stoppage-time equaliser.
Shaun McWilliams scored his first league goal of the season to open the scoring in the first half but Town were heading for defeat after Jack Armer and Ryan Edmondson turned things around, only for Bowie to produce some late drama. Here are our player ratings from Brunton Park….
1. Max Thompson
Strong hands to avert the danger from a first half cross but for all Carlisle's pressure and possession, he wasn't especially busy. Should have done better with Armer's cross that became a shot before he was given no chance by Edmondson's well-placed header... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
Somewhat fortunate that the ref did not deem his nudge on Garner a foul and therefore a penalty in the early stages. Defended better thereafter and tried to get forward but his runs were too often ignored or not found... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
He was busier than he needed to have been due to the fact Cobblers struggled for control, which meant they were never able to relieve pressure on their defence for too long, but his positioning and calmness alongside Guthrie ensured Carlisle's territory did not turn into many - if any - clear-cut chances... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
The two centre-backs were overworked but again he protected his goal effectively and kept the hosts at arm's length for long periods. Cobblers were ultimately undone by a fluke and a set-piece, the second of which will annoy him. Clipped a nice ball into Bowie in the lead up to the first goal. Replaced late on as Brady continues to take no chances... 7 Photo: Pete Norton