Northampton Town injury update: Nesta Guinness-Walker, Kamarai Swyer, Conor McCarthy

Nesta Guinness-Walker and Conor McCarthy could both be involved when Cobblers play their final pre-season friendly against Birmingham City on Saturday, but Kamarai Swyer will almost certainly miss the start of the new League One campaign.

Guinness-Walker featured in the opening pre-season fixture at Brackley Town but then missed Town’s subsequent friendlies against Cambridge United, Norwich City, Millwall and West Ham United. McCarthy was absent for the most recent two and Swyer is yet to feature at all.

The 22-year-old attacker, who joined Northampton from West Ham early in the summer, could rejoin training next week after a calf issue, but he will have to do his own mini version of pre-season having missed the majority of the last month.

"With it being pre-season, we have to be a bit cautious,” said Kevin Nolan. “We're just waiting on Nesta and Conor and we're going to give them another 48 hours, but I'm hoping – fingers crossed – we will see them on Saturday.

"Kamarai had a problem with his calf in the first three or four days of pre-season, which was unfortunate. He'll probably be a bit longer but I'm not going to put timeframes on it because we just take each day as it comes, and that's the same with Nesta and Conor.

"We don't want to risk any of them. We'd rather lose them for one or two games than risk losing them six or seven games and it's really important to do it right. When they do come back, we need them to be ready and to stay fit.

"We probably could have had Kamarai back by now if we really wanted but he'll go through a mini pre-season so he'll be feeling the heat in the next few weeks and then hopefully we can start integrating him with the lads. He's going to excite fans when he plays.”