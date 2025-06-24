Jon Guthrie is still several months away from returning

Kevin Nolan says his squad is ‘looking good’ after the first day of pre-season training with the majority of players fit and ready for action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Hoskins and Jack Baldwin were among those to undergo surgery at the end of last season but both did some light work on Monday, while Jordan Willis, who also missed the last few weeks of 2024/25, is ‘fine’, according to Nolan.

However, Liam Shaw, Tom Eaves and skipper Jon Guthrie remain out for the long-term. Shaw and Guthrie are making good progress as they recover from their respective ACL injuries but neither are expected back until the end of 2025 at the earliest. Eaves had thigh surgery in April and will not be involved in the early part of pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The squad's looking good and I'm happy with what I've seen in the first few sessions, both in the gym and the grass, and at the moment it's just a bit of testing to see where the lads are at,” said Nolan.

"Obviously we have the long-term injuries in terms of Guths, Shaw and Tom Eaves. Sam and Jack are there or thereabouts so they'll be in and around the squad over the next week and we’ll blend them in.

"Jordan's fine as well so we're looking pretty good at the minute. It's very pleasing to see where they are at. It's obviously not ideal to see the spine of my team sat out of the session so I am giving them a bit of stick! But they're working really hard and it's been nice to see all of the lads and catch up with them and I'm excited to get my teeth stuck into it on the grass as well as off it."