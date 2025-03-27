Northampton Town in discussions with West Northants Council over plans for Sixfields land after successful East Stand opening

There are around 22 acres of land behind the East Stand

Kelvin Thomas says discussions are ongoing with West Northamptonshire Council over what to do with the land behind Sixfields following the successful opening of the East Stand.

Parts of the East Stand, since rebranded the LCS Stand, were in operation for Town’s most recent home games against Birmingham and Blackpool, and a full opening is expected to take place before the end of the season.

And once the stand is fully operational, the next step will be to decide what to do with the 22 acres land behind the East Stand. The club initially struck a deal to buy the land from the council way back in March 2022 but plans for development were immediately delayed, initially by the invoking of the Asset of Community Value, and then by rival bidder Cilldara, who launched an application for a judicial review claiming the deal between NTFC and WNC did not give best value for taxpayers. However, a High Court judge dismissed Cilldara’s claims in July 2023, paving the way for the East Stand to be built and the club to develop the land.

“We’re currently in discussions with the council about what would be the best route forward,” explained Thomas. “We haven’t put a planning application in yet but we are heading in that direction. There are still a few things to talk about and confirm but the area lends itself and the local plan itself says it should be employment warehousing so that’s the direction of travel.

“It could change but you go back to 2021 and there’s a map online that shows two areas for warehousing. The key for us was finishing the stand and that’s the important thing for the football club. We always said we would finish the stand and then we’ll develop the site in the name of the football club and the benefit of that will go to the club.

“That’s the key. The reality is that football has become a lot more expensive over the last year. The overall salaries in League One last season was £105million, this season it’s £152million, that just goes to show the increase in this league.

“If we do develop the land, that would be a three to five year project and you fund the club in that period based on what you think the land could produce so there are lots of conversations to have.

“But we’re pretty comfortable with the situation. The club owns the land so we’re in a good position and we don’t have to rush anything. We’ll make our own decisions and we’ll let the fanbase know what we’re going to do.

“A lot goes into a development of this size in terms of environmental studies and reports and as a club we’re investing a decent amount of money in the process. We have had detailed discussions with the council about what’s the best use of the land and we’ll be driven by that.

“We’ll be driven by what’s the best use of the land and what the council looks for and what’s the best financial return for the club. That’s the key for us and we’ll make sure that’s what we do.”