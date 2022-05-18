Northampton Town handed EFL ‘Family Excellence’ status for eighth season running

Northampton Town Football Club has been awarded EFL ‘Family Excellence’ status for the eighth season in succession.

The award recognises the club's continued commitment to attracting families and young fans, and the level of matchday experience the club provides.

As the first team prepares for the second leg of the League Two play-off semi-final against Mansfield, the news announced on Tuesday (May 17), was a welcome boost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobblers have been awarded the EFL 'Family Excellence' status.

The award, which is decided upon after two mystery visits from across the season, saw the Cobblers score highly in all categories.

One area of particular praise from the report from the mystery visitor said of the club's pre-match flag waving activities with youngsters.

The report said: "This was probably the best and most inclusive execution of this activity that I’ve seen at any EFL stadium.

“There is consequently a plethora of evidence of the club giving family engagement a very high degree of focus. There are naturally no major weaknesses.”

The programme empowers clubs to think differently about their interactions with family supporters, encourages them to innovate and consider the specific wants and needs of the family unit and the matchday experience they offer, in order to attract, welcome and retain a new generation of supporters.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas said: "We are exceptionally proud of our matchday experience and in particular the work we do to attract families and young supporters to Sixfields.

"We know attendances are on the rise at Sixfields. Despite a high number of midweek home games and some small away attendances, we have just recorded our highest average attendance in League 2 for 16 years, bigger even than the 2015/16 average attendance and that shows the progress we are making.

"I would like to say a big thank you to the staff and the army of volunteers who help make the Sixfields matchday experience what it is.

“A lot of work goes into this and this award is a testament to that work.”