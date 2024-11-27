It leaves Cobblers nervously looking over the shoulders at the drop zone, with just three points keeping them safe right now.
So where will Northampton finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Casino Hawks– expects the League One season to finish.
We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.
Get all the latest Cobblers news each day on our website, here.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.