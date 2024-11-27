It's five without a win now for Northampton Town following last night's defeat at Wigan Athetic.It's five without a win now for Northampton Town following last night's defeat at Wigan Athetic.
Northampton Town face nervous end to the season, plus a shock twist in title race between Wycombe Wanderers, Wrexham, Birmimgham City and Stockport County - AI predicts how League One will finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Nov 2024, 07:34 BST
Northampton Town are now without a win in five games after last night’s narrow defeat at Wigan.

It leaves Cobblers nervously looking over the shoulders at the drop zone, with just three points keeping them safe right now.

So where will Northampton finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Casino Hawks– expects the League One season to finish.

99pts (+45)

1. Wycombe Wanderers

99pts (+45) Photo: Getty Images

93pts (+31)

2. Birmingham City

93pts (+31) Photo: Getty Images

90pts (+27)

3. Stockport County

90pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+18)

4. Bolton Wanderers

87pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

