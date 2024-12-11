Northampton Town boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 win over Peterborough United on Monday night.placeholder image
Northampton Town boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 win over Peterborough United on Monday night.

Northampton Town and Bristol Rovers set for nail-bitting survival fight, plus where Cambridge United, Exeter City, Leyton Orient and the rest are set to finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 11th Dec 2024, 05:50 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 05:54 BST
Cobblers picked up a big three points on Monday night after beating Peterborough United.

It eased the pressure a touch after a poor run of form for Cobblers.

But there’s plenty more work to do for the club and the new manager as the relegation fights hots up.

Town face another big relegation six-pointer when they head to Rotherham United this weekend.

Where will Cobblers finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Casino Hawks– expects the League One season to finish.

We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news each day on our website, here.

101pts (+43)

1. Birmingham City

101pts (+43) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
90pts (+36)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

90pts (+36) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
88pts (+20)

3. Bolton Wanderers

88pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
89pts (+29)

4. Stockport County

89pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Bristol RoversCobblersLeyton OrientPeterborough UnitedRotherham UnitedLeague One
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice