It eased the pressure a touch after a poor run of form for Cobblers.
But there’s plenty more work to do for the club and the new manager as the relegation fights hots up.
Town face another big relegation six-pointer when they head to Rotherham United this weekend.
Where will Cobblers finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Casino Hawks– expects the League One season to finish.
We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.
Get all the latest Cobblers news each day on our website, here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.