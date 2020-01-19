Northampton Town 4 Morecambe 1: James Heneghan's player ratings from League Two win
Cobblers extended their unbeaten home run to nine matches in all competitions with a 4-1 victory over basement boys Morecambe on Saturday.
Nicky Adams, Paul Anderson, Ryan Watson and Chris Lines were all on target, but who was the standout performer? Find out with our player ratings...
1. David Cornell
Town ran out easy winners in the end but it might have been different if not for his early excellence. Sharp saves from Tanner & Stockton to keep it goalless and denied the latter again before Phillips converted the rebound... 8