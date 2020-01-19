Cobblers players run over to celebrate with Paul Anderson after the midfielder's opening goal against Morecambe. Pictures: Pete Norton

Northampton Town 4 Morecambe 1: James Heneghan's player ratings from League Two win

Cobblers extended their unbeaten home run to nine matches in all competitions with a 4-1 victory over basement boys Morecambe on Saturday.

Nicky Adams, Paul Anderson, Ryan Watson and Chris Lines were all on target, but who was the standout performer? Find out with our player ratings...

Town ran out easy winners in the end but it might have been different if not for his early excellence. Sharp saves from Tanner & Stockton to keep it goalless and denied the latter again before Phillips converted the rebound... 8

1. David Cornell

Not many opposition players have given him trouble this season but Slew was a tricky customer, especially first-half. Captain stayed strong though and snuffed out several counter-attacks... 7

2. Charlie Goode

Aside from one moment of hesitation, he was excellent throughout. Won headers, made interceptions and kept play away from the danger area when Morecambe overloaded Town on the break... 7.5

3. Scott Wharton

Didn't quite get a touch on Anderson's cross but his run was enough to deceive Halstead.Assured again at the back... 7

4. Jordan Turnbull

Page 1 of 4