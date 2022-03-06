Northampton Town 3 Tranmere Rovers 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

Captain Fraser Horsfall led by example with a first-half brace before Mitch Pinnock's exquisite finish just about put the game beyond Tranmere's reach, though the visitors did set up a tense finish with two late goals. Here are our player ratings from a special day at Sixfields...
1. Liam Roberts
Conceded two goals in a game for only the second time since early November but in truth the scoreline flattered Tranmere, who created very little until the final 15 minutes. Claimed crosses and kicked gallantly into the wind second-half... 7
2. Aaron McGowan
His daisy-cutter which whistled just wide set the tone for a dominant and decisive spell in the first-half. Got forward when Cobblers had the wind and then defended well when they didn't, although will likely rue his decision to go diving in as Tranmere pulled one back... 7
3. Fraser Horsfall
As well as the team played as whole, there can only be one realistic candidate for man of the match. Two brilliant headers put Cobblers in control and took his tally to eight goals for the season, level with top scorer Hoskins. He has every chance of reaching double figures... 9 CHRON STAR MAN
4. Jon Guthrie
Kept things tight and under control for 70 minutes up against Hemmings and the tricky McPake. Some nervy moments in an anxious finale but just about got the job done... 7