Northampton Town 3 Stevenage 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Kion Etete, Sam Hoskins and Fraser Horsfall all scored in a routine victory that lifted Town back into the top six. Here are our player ratings from a wet and windy Sixfields...
1. Liam Roberts
Handled a couple of long-range shots well in the slippery conditions but he was even less busy here than he had been at the weekend. Will happily take another clean sheet though, his seventh of the campaign... 7
2. Aaron McGowan
Another very steady outing at right-back, though it's difficult to pass judgement on any of Town's defenders because Stevenage were so toothless in attack... 7.5
3. Fraser Horsfall
Slow out of the blocks but after a shaky opening 10 minutes he hardly put a foot wrong, admittedly helped by Boro's complete inability to threaten Town's penalty box. Fantastic leap and header made the game safe, his second goal in two games and third of the campaign... 8
4. Jon Guthrie
Efficient and effective again and guarded against any unforced errors in the tricky conditions by keeping things simple and limiting risks, something his opponents failed to do at the other end... 8