Northampton Town 3 Rochdale 0 - Jeremy Casey's player ratings
The Cobblers moved up to third in Sky Bet League Two with a hard-fought 3-0 win over rock-bottom Rochdale at Sixfields on Saturday.
By Jeremy Casey
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 11:00 am
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 11:27 am
Sam Hoskins scored twice in the second-half to add to Jon Guthrie’s long-range strike just before half-time, as Town made it three wins on the spin.
It was far from a vintage performance from Jon Brady’s men, but they did enough to emerge as deserved winners.
Here are Jeremy Casey’s player ratings from Sixfields….
