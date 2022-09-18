News you can trust since 1931
The Cobblers players celebrate Jon Guthrie's opening goal in the win over Rochdale (Pictures: Pete Norton)

Northampton Town 3 Rochdale 0 - Jeremy Casey's player ratings

The Cobblers moved up to third in Sky Bet League Two with a hard-fought 3-0 win over rock-bottom Rochdale at Sixfields on Saturday.

By Jeremy Casey
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 11:00 am
Updated Sunday, 18th September 2022, 11:27 am

Sam Hoskins scored twice in the second-half to add to Jon Guthrie’s long-range strike just before half-time, as Town made it three wins on the spin.

It was far from a vintage performance from Jon Brady’s men, but they did enough to emerge as deserved winners.

Here are Jeremy Casey’s player ratings from Sixfields….

1. Lee Burge

You wait eight matches for a clean sheet, and then two come along at once. In truth, Burge didn't have a serious save to make until the final seconds. Kicking was really poor throughout ... 7

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Sam Sherring

An unfussy player, Sherring showed his versatility by switching from right-back to central defence after Tyler Magloire's injury. A very solid defender... 7

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Tyler Magloire

Was mighty impressive before he was forced off with a hamstring injury after just 40 minutes. Fingers crossed his scan on Monday brings good news, because Magloire has been getting better and better ... 7

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Jon Guthrie

It has been a great week for the Cobblers skipper. Two near flawless defensive displays, and two goals - with the one against Rochdale an absolute gem. He might need to swing that left peg a bit more often! ... 8

Photo: Pete Norton

