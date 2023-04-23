Cobblers overcame an early setback to beat Harrogate Town 3-1 on Saturday and move to within one victory of clinching promotion from League Two.
A third-minute goal from the impressive Kazeem Olaigbe silenced Sixfields, but Town were quick to hit back. David Norman levelled from Mitch Pinnock’s corner six minutes later, Sam Hoskins clinically fired home his 21st goal of the season and then Kieron Bowie’s thumping volley made it 3-1 at half-time – and that’s how it stayed. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Should have been made to work more given some of the positions Harrogate found, but in the end they only managed two shots on target after the early opener. One important late punch cleared a dangerous corner and he was quick off his line to put pressure on Muldoon in stoppage-time... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Max Dyche
Like many in claret and white it was a nervy opening 20 minutes or so but once he settled into the game he found his stride and defended solidly. Made a couple of excellent blocks and competed well against Armstrong in the air... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Unfortunate when the ball deflected off him and straight to Olaigbe for the early goal, but he didn't let that faze him and went on to have an excellent game. Really took command in the second-half especially, winning headers, making blocks and guiding those either side of him through the game... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. David Norman
His first goal for the club couldn't have been better timed - Town needed a quick response to Olaigbe's opener and he gave them it. He had both good and bad moments at the back and was replaced at half-time, possibly due to fatigue. He's had a heavy workload recently having previously gone six months without any football... 7 Photo: Pete Norton