Northampton Town 3 Harrogate Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Sam Hoskins and Louis Appere played starring roles with three goals and two assists between them as Harrogate were easily swept aside. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Liam Roberts
Looked set for another untroubled afternoon in goal but kept his wits about him to produce a sharp stop from Austerfield in the closing stages, ensuring a 21st clean sheet of the season... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
There was little to worry about defensively so he got himself involved in plenty of attacks. Headed round the corner for Appere to volley over and linked with Hoskins for another good chance... 7.5
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Fraser Horsfall
Back to his authoritative best at the heart of defence. Won every aerial duel against Armstrong and was there to mop up the loose ends on the rare occasions Harrogate broke into the final third. Headed against the bar in the opening two minutes... 8
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Excellent for an hour and made one especially important block from Austerfield's goalbound shot. Became a little careless in the closing stages and was only bailed out by his goalkeeper after failing to cut out a cross... 7
Photo: Pete Norton