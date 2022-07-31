Northampton Town 3 Colchester United 2: James Heneghan's player ratings from dramatic Sixfields opener

Sam Hoskins twice fired Town into the lead, finishing off Danny Hylton’s fine work to open the scoring before converting from the spot, but Colchester hit back through Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers. However, Haynes came off the bench and arrived right on cue to score an 89th-minute winner. Who caught the eye on opening day and who looked rusty? Find out with our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Unlucky not to keep out Sears' penalty having got a strong glove to it. Little he could do about the second equaliser but stood up when it counted most with a brilliant, match-winning save from Chilvers in stoppage-time. Kicking was excellent at times... 7.5
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Tyler Magloire
May not have started had Odimayo been fit. Slotted in at right-back just two days after signing and did well in the first-half - his forward bursts were a source of joy - but his lack of match fitness told late on, particularly when Nouble out-muscled him to set up United's second. Looked completely done by the time he was withdrawn... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Solid enough debut. Akinde pulled onto him constantly for aerial duels but he competed admirably. Will bring something different compared to Horsfall and we saw that with some nice switches of play... 7
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
A continuation of last season. Now has the armband on and will need to lead by example given the inexperience and youth around him. This was a good start. Hasn't lost his threat from set-pieces either... 7.5
Photo: Pete Norton