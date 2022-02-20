Northampton Town 3 Colchester United 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Fraser Horsfall's header, Sam Hoskins' stunner and a stoppage-time third by Benny Ashley-Seal secured an ultimately comfortable home win. Here are our player ratings...
1. Liam Roberts
Might have got a faint touch on Judge's low shot to turn it onto the post, a terrific save if so. Handled long shots and crosses into the box without any problems but it wasn't his busiest afternoon of the season. That's 16 clean sheets in total, four in a row and six in the last seven for anyone losing count... 7
2. Tyler Magloire
Five appearances in and Cobblers still haven't conceded with him on the pitch. Really good all-round performance here, his last-ditch block on Edwards was his best piece of defensive work. Not afraid to get forward either, with one of his forays leading to the crucial second goal. His willingness to bring the ball out of defence adds a different dimension to the team... 8
3. Fraser Horsfall
Error-free at the back and another goal up front. Rinse and repeat. Great header it was too, his sixth goal of the season, bringing him level with Lewis and Guthrie and two behind Hoskins... 8
4. Jon Guthrie
Had to be on his toes in the opening 15 or 20 minutes as Colchester started well. Cut out several passes and crosses and defended well again when Cobblers wobbled in the second-half. He almost snuck back ahead of his centre-back partner in the scoring charts, only to see his header cleared off the line... 7.5