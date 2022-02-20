Sam Hoskins celebrates after scoring a superb second goal. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Northampton Town 3 Colchester United 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers climbed back into the Sky Bet League Two top three with a 3-0 victory over struggling Colchester United at Sixfields.

By James Heneghan
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 10:09 am
Updated Sunday, 20th February 2022, 10:10 am

Fraser Horsfall's header, Sam Hoskins' stunner and a stoppage-time third by Benny Ashley-Seal secured an ultimately comfortable home win. Here are our player ratings...

1. Liam Roberts

Might have got a faint touch on Judge's low shot to turn it onto the post, a terrific save if so. Handled long shots and crosses into the box without any problems but it wasn't his busiest afternoon of the season. That's 16 clean sheets in total, four in a row and six in the last seven for anyone losing count... 7

2. Tyler Magloire

Five appearances in and Cobblers still haven't conceded with him on the pitch. Really good all-round performance here, his last-ditch block on Edwards was his best piece of defensive work. Not afraid to get forward either, with one of his forays leading to the crucial second goal. His willingness to bring the ball out of defence adds a different dimension to the team... 8

3. Fraser Horsfall

Error-free at the back and another goal up front. Rinse and repeat. Great header it was too, his sixth goal of the season, bringing him level with Lewis and Guthrie and two behind Hoskins... 8

4. Jon Guthrie

Had to be on his toes in the opening 15 or 20 minutes as Colchester started well. Cut out several passes and crosses and defended well again when Cobblers wobbled in the second-half. He almost snuck back ahead of his centre-back partner in the scoring charts, only to see his header cleared off the line... 7.5

