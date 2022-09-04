Northampton Town 3 Barrow 1: James Heneghan's player ratings from Sixfields

Sam Hoskins found the bottom corner with an excellent fifth-minute finish but Barrow had flown out of the traps and Josh Gordon levelled just eight minutes later. Northampton found their footing though and took control thanks to headers from Kieron Bowie and Tyler Magloire, both within five minutes of the restart. Here are player ratings from a good performance at Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Given his high standards, it would have irritated him that Gordon's low shot snuck inside his near post, especially as it meant no clean sheet again. Good handling throughout though and saved the best until last with an incredible reacting stop from Moyo in injury-time... 7.5
2. Sam Sherring
In an ideal world he would not have been thrown straight back in after several weeks out with injury but it's needs must at the moment and he did well at right-back. His ability and assurance on the ball when he joined attacks gave Cobblers an extra outlet on that side of the pitch... 7
3. Tyler Magloire
His performance last week was widely considered his best of the season but if anything he was even better here. Dominant at the back and doubled his tally for the campaign with a towering header from a corner. Perhaps a touch fortunate not to concede a second-half penalty... 8
4. Jon Guthrie
An uncharacteristically shaky first 15 minutes. Gordon troubled him and he was guilty of being too tight for the equaliser, but thereafter he got up to speed and snuffed out some of Barrow's more dangerous moments, including a late clearance off the line... 7
