Mitch Pinnock slams home to double Cobblers' lead. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

Northampton Town 2 Sutton United 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers let two points slip through their fingers when a dominant first-half display was followed by a ragged second against Sutton United at Sixfields on Tuesday.

By James Heneghan
3 minutes ago

It was all one-way traffic in the first-half as Marc Leonard’s first professional goal and an excellent finish from Mitch Pinnock put Town in the driving seat. However, Sutton flew out of the blocks in the second-half and seized the momentum with goals from Omar Bugiel and Donovan Wilson. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

1. Lee Burge

Sutton's two shots on target ended up in his net. No blame attached to him for either; they were both excellent finishes... 6

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Harvey Lintott

A little slow to get out to Milsom which allowed the Sutton man enough time to cross for Bugiel to halve the deficit. One of few errors he's made all season though and his recovery pace stopped the visitors nearly nicking it at the death... 6

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Akin Odimayo

Partnership with Guthrie is in its infancy and it had a few teething issues, with Bugiel and then Kouassi tricky customers. Made a couple important interventions late on to ensure Cobblers didn't walk away empty-handed... 6

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Jon Guthrie

Neither his best night nor his worst. Will be frustrated to have conceded another two goals. Difficult to have continuity at the back when there are so many changes - he's now onto his third defensive partner of the season... 6

Photo: Pete Norton

Sutton UnitedCobblersJames HeneghanSixfields
