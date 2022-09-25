Northampton Town 2 Stockport County 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Fraser Horsfall scored just 12 minutes into his return to Sixfields and Stockport were good value for their lead at the break, but it all changed in the second-half. Helped by substitutes Kieron Bowie and Danny Hylton, Cobblers were a different team after half-time and turned things around through Sam Hoskins and Harvey Lintott. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Had little to do throughout the afternoon, even when Cobblers were well below par in the first-half. Claimed well and was assured as Stockport applied late pressure, though Horsfall's early goal ensured there'd be no third clean sheet in a row... 6.5
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Harvey Lintott
Solid in defence and surged forward when he saw space ahead of him. Capped the afternoon with his first professional goal and it proved to be the winner, finding just enough space to head home Pinnock's second-half corner... 7.5
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Impressive throughout. Won more aerial duels than anyone else in a game that included Fraser Horsfall and Jon Guthrie and made a couple of crucial interventions during Stockport's late bombardment. Only a terrific save denied him his first goal for the club... 7.5
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
It would have irritated him to see his old mate score just 12 minutes in. You feared it could have been a long afternoon from there given the way Town started but he helped restrict Stockport to very few clear sights of goal... 7
Photo: Pete Norton