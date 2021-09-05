Northampton Town 2 Scunthorpe United 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Town eventually ground down Scunny's stubborn resistance and claimed all three points courtesy of second-half goals from Sam Hoskins and Danny Rose. Here are our player ratings from a dominant home performance...
1. Liam Roberts
He'll be thankful for a quiet afternoon in goal. Was alert when called upon though, smothering at Green's feet and doing just about enough to force Scrimshaw wide as Scunthorpe chased an unlikely equaliser. Kicking went awry near the end but that's another clean sheet under his belt... 7.5
2. Aaron McGowan
Seems to be getting better with every game, much like the team. Let nothing past him on the few occasions Scunthorpe did come forward, and provided an extra outlet in attack, both delivering crosses and getting into the box himself. It was also his clearance that inadvertently led to the red card... 8
3. Fraser Horsfall
Will wear the armband for the foreseeable future with Mills out and led a dominant defensive performance. Cobblers have now kept a clean sheet in all of the four league games he has started this season... 7.5
4. Jon Guthrie
Barely broke sweat on the way to another shutout, with Town stretched at the back on only a couple of occasions. Has been as impressive as any of the new signings so far... 7.5