Northampton Town 2 Oldham Athletic 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Kion Etete and Jon Guthrie were the men on target as Town just about got the better of old boss Keith Curle. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Liam Roberts
Far busier in the second-half than the first, although even then Oldham too often failed to hit the target. Made saves when he had to though and was unlucky to be beaten at the third attempt by Piergianni... 7
2. Aaron McGowan
Excelled defensively throughout and was one player who maintained a decent level of performance across the whole 90 minutes. Half-time sub Bahamboula was a real handful at times but Town's right-back stood up to the task... 7.5
3. Fraser Horsfall
Barely broke sweet before half-time with Oldham unable to lay a glove on Town, however it was a completely different story thereafter as the home defence came under increasing pressure and occasionally buckled. Thankfully wasteful finishing let them off the hook... 7
4. Jon Guthrie
Back on the goal trail when Oldham's almost slapstick defending presented him with a simple finish. Latics caused trouble when they went direct and long after half-time but did just about enough to keep them at bay... 7.5