Northampton Town 2 Mansfield Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Aaron McGowan and Fraser Horsfall struck in either half as Town bounced back to winning ways. Here are our player ratings...
1. Liam Roberts
He has been a busy man in recent weeks but that certainly wasn't the case here. Very comfortable between the posts, with his most strenuous work being to punch away balls in his six-yard box rather than to make saves... 7
2. Aaron McGowan
Involved in two decisive moments that shaped the contest. Guided Cobblers into a crucial lead with a precise low finish, his first goal for the club, and then it was back to the day job with a brilliant last-ditch block soon after half-time... 8 CHRON STAR MAN
3. Fraser Horsfall
Really smart header gave Cobblers breathing space with 15 minutes to play. You feared he was in for a tough day against Hawkins and Bowery but in reality Mansfield's front two barely featured after a promising start... 8
4. Jon Guthrie
Assured and commanding at the back and led a much-improved defensive performance compared to Cobblers' last home game... 7.5