Fraser Horsfall and Mitch Pinnock are all smiles after Cobblers double their lead. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Northampton Town 2 Mansfield Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Two goals from two defenders steered Cobblers to victory over Mansfield Town at Sixfields on Saturday.

By James Heneghan
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 10:42 am

Aaron McGowan and Fraser Horsfall struck in either half as Town bounced back to winning ways. Here are our player ratings...

1. Liam Roberts

He has been a busy man in recent weeks but that certainly wasn't the case here. Very comfortable between the posts, with his most strenuous work being to punch away balls in his six-yard box rather than to make saves... 7

2. Aaron McGowan

Involved in two decisive moments that shaped the contest. Guided Cobblers into a crucial lead with a precise low finish, his first goal for the club, and then it was back to the day job with a brilliant last-ditch block soon after half-time... 8 CHRON STAR MAN

3. Fraser Horsfall

Really smart header gave Cobblers breathing space with 15 minutes to play. You feared he was in for a tough day against Hawkins and Bowery but in reality Mansfield's front two barely featured after a promising start... 8

4. Jon Guthrie

Assured and commanding at the back and led a much-improved defensive performance compared to Cobblers' last home game... 7.5

