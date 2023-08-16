News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Sam Hoskins celebrates with team-mates Max Dyche and Louis Appéré after Northampton's dramatic 98th-minute equaliser against Lincoln City at Sixfields. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Sam Hoskins celebrates with team-mates Max Dyche and Louis Appéré after Northampton's dramatic 98th-minute equaliser against Lincoln City at Sixfields. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Sam Hoskins celebrates with team-mates Max Dyche and Louis Appéré after Northampton's dramatic 98th-minute equaliser against Lincoln City at Sixfields. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Northampton Town 2 Lincoln City 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers are up and running for the new season after putting their first point on the board with Tuesday's stirring comeback draw against Lincoln City.
By James Heneghan
Published 16th Aug 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 10:32 BST

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild picked out the top corner with a fine finish in the first half and things got worse when Paudie O’Connor headed in a second just 12 minutes from time. But Northampton were excellent throughout the contest and they snatched a well-deserved point through Louis Appéré and Sam Hoskins, who struck in the eighth minute of added time. Here are our player ratings from a dramatic night at Sixfields...

Reduced to a watching brief for almost the entire game and yet conceded two goals. The opener left him motionless but maybe he could have come for the cross which O'Connor headed in, although that would be nit-picking. He's doing a good job for an inexperienced 19-year-old while Burge is out... 7

1. Max Thompson

Reduced to a watching brief for almost the entire game and yet conceded two goals. The opener left him motionless but maybe he could have come for the cross which O'Connor headed in, although that would be nit-picking. He's doing a good job for an inexperienced 19-year-old while Burge is out... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Lincoln's brilliantly-taken opening goal did stem from his side but he was left two against one and could do little about it. Has the dynamism to be an effective attacking full-back but on this occasion he was unable make the most of the good positions he picked up... 7

2. Akin Odimayo

Lincoln's brilliantly-taken opening goal did stem from his side but he was left two against one and could do little about it. Has the dynamism to be an effective attacking full-back but on this occasion he was unable make the most of the good positions he picked up... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
The majority of Town's good play started with him at the back. He was patient and smart and didn't force the issue. Ended up making over 100 of the home side's 620 attempted passes, which is surely a record for the club. Unlucky when heading against the post... 7.5

3. Sam Sherring

The majority of Town's good play started with him at the back. He was patient and smart and didn't force the issue. Ended up making over 100 of the home side's 620 attempted passes, which is surely a record for the club. Unlucky when heading against the post... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Ensured Guthrie wasn't too much of a miss with a solid night's work at the back. He too played some excellent, piercing passes from deep positions, particularly when it came to finding Brough in advanced areas down the left side... 7

4. Manny Monthé

Ensured Guthrie wasn't too much of a miss with a solid night's work at the back. He too played some excellent, piercing passes from deep positions, particularly when it came to finding Brough in advanced areas down the left side... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CobblersLincoln CityJames HeneghanReeco Hackett-FairchildSam HoskinsSixfields