Cobblers are up and running for the new season after putting their first point on the board with Tuesday's stirring comeback draw against Lincoln City.
Reeco Hackett-Fairchild picked out the top corner with a fine finish in the first half and things got worse when Paudie O’Connor headed in a second just 12 minutes from time. But Northampton were excellent throughout the contest and they snatched a well-deserved point through Louis Appéré and Sam Hoskins, who struck in the eighth minute of added time. Here are our player ratings from a dramatic night at Sixfields...
1. Max Thompson
Reduced to a watching brief for almost the entire game and yet conceded two goals. The opener left him motionless but maybe he could have come for the cross which O'Connor headed in, although that would be nit-picking. He's doing a good job for an inexperienced 19-year-old while Burge is out... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
Lincoln's brilliantly-taken opening goal did stem from his side but he was left two against one and could do little about it. Has the dynamism to be an effective attacking full-back but on this occasion he was unable make the most of the good positions he picked up... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
The majority of Town's good play started with him at the back. He was patient and smart and didn't force the issue. Ended up making over 100 of the home side's 620 attempted passes, which is surely a record for the club. Unlucky when heading against the post... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Manny Monthé
Ensured Guthrie wasn't too much of a miss with a solid night's work at the back. He too played some excellent, piercing passes from deep positions, particularly when it came to finding Brough in advanced areas down the left side... 7 Photo: Pete Norton