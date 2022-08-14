Northampton Town 2 Hartlepool United 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

On a scorching afternoon, Tyler Magloire rose highest to head Town into a first-half lead and whilst Josh Umerah hit back with Hartlepool’s first goal of the season on the cusp of half-time, the hosts ultimately prevailed thanks to Louis Appéré’s 58th-minute winner. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields, where there is an unusual choice for star performer…
1. Lee Burge
He's made at least one exceptional save in each league game so far and there was another one to somehow deny Umerah from close quarters here. Also did brilliantly to keep out the initial header before Hartlepool's first-half equaliser... 7.5
3. Tyler Magloire
2. Harvey Lintott
Very steady display on his first league start, the highlight of which was an important block from Ferguson's goal-bound effort at 0-0. Rabbit in headlights somewhat when the ball dropped to him in the opposition penalty box for a good chance but he sent in the cross for the winner and his ability on the ball should improve in time... 7
4. Jon Guthrie
3. Tyler Magloire
Took command when the ball was bouncing around to score his first Cobblers goal. Defensively he didn't have things all his own way against the impressive Umerah but improved in the second-half. Just needs to cut out the sloppy moments... 7

4. Jon Guthrie
No major problems for the captain who was often there to snuff out danger and pick up the pieces when his defensive partner wasn't able to deal with the situation. Feel a goal is coming soon after another header went close from a set-piece... 7
