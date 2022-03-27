Chanka Zimba is off the mark. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Northampton Town 2 Hartlepool United 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers bounced back from last weekend's disappointing defeat with an entertaining 2-0 victory over Hartlepool United at Sixfields on Saturday.

By James Heneghan
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 11:57 am

Sam Hoskins opened the scoring on only six minutes before Chanka Zimba opened his account for the club with a close-range finish in the second-half. Here are our player ratings from a solid team performance...

1. Liam Roberts

His fine stop from Bogle with barely 90 seconds on the clock proved a critical moment in the game. Hoskins scored four minutes later and Cobblers didn't look back from there. Good finger-tip save from Molyneux in first-half stoppage-time but otherwise Pools failed to make the most of some good positions... 7.5

2. Aaron McGowan

A day for defence over attack and he defended excellently. Blocked Ferguson's goalbound shot and a superb defensive clearance from inside his six-yard box prevented a nervy finish and ensured an 18th clean sheet of the campaign... 7.5

3. Fraser Horsfall

Another clean sheet to add to the tally but by no means was this a stress-free afternoon for Town's defence who endured some nervy moments, particularly in the opening 20 minutes when Hartlepool posed a real threat. A couple of stray headers/passes went unpunished but restricted the visitors to few clear-cut chances... 7.5

4. Jon Guthrie

Got too tight to Bogle and was turned for Hartlepool's early chance, but the imposing frontman was kept on a tight leash thereafter and didn't get another sight of goal.... 7

